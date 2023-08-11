HOPEWELL — As high schools are still being inundated with student-athlete sign-ups for fall sports, collegiate programs in the area have reported to campus and some are less than 10 days away from the first action of the season.
One of Finger Lakes Community College’s most successful programs over the past few years kicks off its season next Saturday, Aug. 19 with an exhibition followed by the first regular-season match on Aug. 26.
The FLCC women’s volleyball team is coming off back-to-back NJCAA Region III championships and NJCAA National Tournament appearances. The Lakers’ national tournament runs in both 2021 and ‘22 came to an end in the Elite 8 in losses to the eventual national champions: Owens Community College in 2021 and the College of DuPage in 2022.
After starting the 2022 campaign 0-5, the Lakers went on to dominate the regular season, winning 27 of the next 30 matches to finish 27-8 on the regular season and 29-12 after the postseason. As the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Region III championships, the team coasted to the title game. Then, squaring off against the Jamestown Community College Jayhawks, the Lakers made quick work with a 3-1 win; it earned them the Region III hardwood and the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.
The Lakers would enter the first game of the tournament as the underdog vs. No. 7 Sandhills Community College. The Lakers swept the Flyers.
Ultimately, the Lakers faced a familiar Region III opponent in Fulton-Montgomery Community College which claimed the Region III, Division A title. In a battle for seventh place, the Lakers came out on top, 3-1, to finish No. 7 in NJCAA Division III women’s volleyball for a second-straight season.
The Lakers will be led by head coach Andrew Solomon and assistant coach Maddy Joseph for the 2023 campaign. Solomon enters his sixth season with the Lakers, having amassed a 95-47 career record.
Headlining the returners from the 2022 squad is sophomore Brooke DeGroff.
In a sensational freshman year, DeGroff broke into the record books in several categories: kills with 458 on the year — fourth most in program history — and aces with 84, third most in program history. Thanks to her dominant performance, DeGroff earned NJCAA Region III All-Tournament MVP honors to go along with a First Team All-Region selection. DeGroff was named Mid-State Athletic Conference Player of the Year and earned a First Team All-Conference selection. The highlight of all the accolades for DeGroff was capping things off by being named an NJCAA Division III First Team All-American.
Joining DeGroff on the hardwood in their sophomore season is Olivia Sheehan. In 2022, the freshman libero finished second all-time in aces in a season with 103 and second in digs with 580. Sheehan’s strong season and postseason performance earned her the honors of NJCAA Region III Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Region, and First Team All-Conference to conclude a strong freshman season.
The team returns setter Sage Barnedo who finished second in program history in assists in a season with 933 and first in aces with 117. Barnedo earned First Team All-Region and First Team All-Tournament honors.
The team will welcome back Geneva grad Kierstin Comerford who saw time in 39 of the Lakers 41 matches last season.
A common trend among the 2023 recruiting class is versatility, which is what Mynderse Academy grad Bridget Miller will bring to the Lakers. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter has the ability to play multiple positions on the floor.
Other members of the 2023 class include Molly Guellete, a 5-foot-3 libero from Newark High School, and Karynn Price, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter from Geneva High School.
The Lakers kick off the season with an exhibition against Jamestown Community College on Aug. 19, followed by a two regular season matchups on Aug. 26: first against Dutchess Community College — which finished sixth in the country last season — followed by a match with the Monroe Bronx Express which finished 2022 12th in the nation.
The 2023 season marks the return of the Mid-State Athletic Conference (MSAC) Championships. The top seed in the MSAC will earn home-court advantage. With several strong conference opponents, the Lakers have their eyes set on key MSAC matches against Jefferson and Broome Community College(s).
“I think Finger Lakes has established itself as a true competitor at the national level. We want to walk tall and enter every event with confidence,” Solomon said. “I think we have an amazing group this year and that will show on and off the court, this year we have more talent and depth than any other team in my six seasons at FLCC.”
With high expectations and aspirations in 2023, the FLCC women’s volleyball team will be an exciting group to watch.