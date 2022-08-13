GENEVA — When Hobart and William Smith announced the addition of 12 new varsity sports to be added over a five-year span, women’s volleyball got the nod as the first to play. The team just revealed its starting roster for its inaugural season — and to call it diverse would be quite the understatement.
Fourteen Herons will suit up for this upcoming fall season, and first-year head coach Derryk Williams is very excited to launch a program with student-athletes hailing from multiple countries and over 10 states from all corners of the United States.
But also on the roster is sprinkling of hometown flair. Geneva High School graduate Lauren DeVaney will be entering her senior year at Hobart and William Smith and joins the volleyball team to become a two-sport athlete for the Herons.
DeVaney, who also plays basketball for the Herons, will be one of four players that have spent some time at HWS already. Between student-athletes already on campus, the West Coast, the Midwest, the South and even Russia, the roster boasts a wide range of talent that coach Williams has brought in for year one.
“This team is definitely a diverse group in terms of where they are coming from,” Williams wrote in an email to the Times. “Fortunately for our program, I was able to use a lot of connections from the past and just lived on the phone for the first couple of months to find all of these athletes. I spent a lot of time watching highlight videos and reaching out to athletes hoping to find a team as strong as this.”
From California, Oregon, Nevada and Colorado to Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Florida and Pennsylvania — and even all the way from Moscow — the Herons will be represented well during the inaugural season. Not only that, the team also boasts Division I and II transfers. Six-foot-four Elizaveta Telepova of Moscow joins William Smith after one season at Division II Barry University and Elaina Wamhoff transfered to William Smith from Division I SUNY Albany after a successful first season in which she played in 24 games.
“My plan is to bring in the best volleyball players and people. Whether they are from California or from New York, I want the best to come play for us,” Williams said.
Williams, an Ithaca graduate, was a two-year captain on the club volleyball program before playing two years on the tennis team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in television/radio with a minor in coaching.
He began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2015 before becoming an assistant coach with Hamilton College and Colgate University.
The past four seasons, he has spent time at Syracuse University where has been an assistant coach.
“Syracuse provided me with some of the best experience I could have ever asked for,” Williams said. “Learning from Coach Leonid Yelin and competing at the highest level helped shape the way I see the game. Coach Yelin is one of the best trainers in the world so learning from him has provided me with a confidence to train any team to compete.”
The last half decade has prepared Williams for his first opportunity as a head coach but he could have never imagined it would also be the start of a brand new program.
“I am most looking forward to seeing the growth that these young women make as athletes and as people,” he said. “I truly believe we have the athletes to be competitive right away and I can’t wait to see them all come together. My plan for WS Volleyball is that we create a culture of hard work, determination, and winning. I think volleyball is a sport that the campus and community will love to support and I can’t wait to bring it to Geneva.
“William Smith has a tradition of national success and it was clear to me after my interview that this was a place that we could build a dynasty,” he added on his decision to come to William Smith. “The support for the student-athletes alongside a great education is unparalleled and I am beyond excited to lead the charge.”
For players like DeVaney, who has played on the Herons basketball team since she was a first-year, it will be a interesting test for her to transition into a two-sport collegiate athlete.
“The expectation for all of my athletes is the same,” Williams said. “They will need to work as hard as they can to try to compete for our program and better Heron volleyball for the future. Their experience on campus of course will help with such a predominantly new team.”
William Smith will play its first and only scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 12 p.m. when they host Keuka College. That’s it as far as any form of a program warmup goes. The first official contests will take place six days later on Friday, Sept. 2 when the team travels to Alfred for a weekend tournament consisting of three matches. The team will live on the road for a time before it’s first ever home match, which will be Wednesday, Sept. 21 against Nazareth College in Bristol Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.
Herons volleyball will join many other William Smith sports in the Liberty League but won’t play its first conference game until Saturday, Oct. 1 when they host Vassar College at 11:30 a.m.
“I am looking forward to seeing this team grow,” Williams said on what he’s looking for from this year’s team. “There are 428 Division III volleyball teams out there and we are currently last. We have nothing to lose and I want them to play that way. I hope they create memories that they remember the rest of their lives.”