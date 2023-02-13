BROCKPORT — Typically, only the top two finishers from the state qualifying wrestling tournaments get a bid to the state tournament, but Section V Division II gets three. As a result, a host of local wrestlers are headed to MVP Arena in Albany at the end of the month for the NYSPHSAA state championships. In total, 65 Section V wrestlers will compete for a state title on Feb. 24 and 25.
South Seneca’s Caleb Sweet (145 lbs) and Luke Dendis (160 lbs) both won their respective weight classes. Waterloo’s Hunter Worden (215 lbs) and North Rose-Wolcott’s Alan Anthony (172 lbs) and Noah Wazinski (285 lbs) each took second place in their weight classes but secured a spot in the state tournament before the final match even began.
As for the consolation bracket, only the winners of each weight class earned a state championship berth. Palmyra-Macedon may consider sending an entire bus as Cody Quick (138 lbs), Gage Burgess (152 lbs), Jared Haers (215 lbs) and Luke Herendeen (285 lbs) all won the consolation final and will be headed to Albany.
In addition, Wayne Central’s Avery Bustamante (172 lbs) avenged his sectional title loss and wrestled exceptionally well to win his consolation championship with an 8-4 decision from the No. 5 seed. South Seneca’s Dakota Stewart (189 lbs) secured his first trip to the state tournament with an 8-2 decision in the consolation final.
While not every local wrestler made the state tournament or placed, the Finger Lakes leagues were well represented at SUNY Brockport on Saturday.
Geneva sent four wrestlers to the state qualifier — Gianni Velazquez (160 lbs), Antonio Pesante (172 lbs), Tyler Arno (172 lbs) and Dominick Russ (189 lbs). Class B1 champion Pesante had the highest finish of the Panthers with 6th after falling in a 3-1 decision to LeRoy’s Mike Covert in the fifth-place final.
Waterloo Tigers had Robert Pullen (110 lbs), Christian Lopez (132 lbs), Maddie Westerberg (145 lbs), Deakyn Hughes (160 lbs) and Worden (215 lbs) wrestling in the tournament. Apart from Worden’s second-place finish, Lopez had the next highest finish placing sixth after having to forfeit the fifth-place consolation final due to injury. However, the Tigers were given the Division II Sportsmanship Award at the conclusion of the tournament.
Penn Yan’s Ty Conover (110 lbs), Jayden Reid (160 lbs) and Reed Bouchard (285 lbs) represented the Mustangs and Reid placed fifth in his weight class with a 2:06 pin against LeRoy’s Joe Stephany.
Red Jacket’s Hasen Wetherbee (126 lbs) took sixth place after a 7-0 decision loss to Pal-Mac’s Zach Rooks in the fifth-place final.
In addition to the wrestlers that placed, Dundee, Lyons, Midlakes, Mynderse and Newark all had wrestlers competing on Saturday.
In Division I, Canandaigua Academy sent six wrestlers — Braden Whitcomb (138 lbs), Will Smith (152 lbs), Collin Ferguson (160 lbs), Carson Frarey (172 lbs), Mason Depew (189 lbs) and Chase Williams (285 lbs).
Smith and Depew both placed and Depew earned a bid to the state tournament with a second-placed finish. Depew went up against Hilton’s Elijah Diakomihalis and was pinned in 1:18 but will be headed to Albany in a few weeks. Smith finished in fifth after winning his consolation match in a 6-2 decision over Pittsford’s Sammy Renica.
Honeoye Falls-Lima won the entire event as a team with 156 points. Pal-Mac finished in fifth with 138 points and South Seneca placed seventh with 106 points to round out the top 10 in team scoring.