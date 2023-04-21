Wrestling season in the Finger Lakes never fails to produce winners. The 2022-23 season was one of the winningest seasons in recent memory for local wrestlers.
Three wrestlers, all from the Finger Lakes Central league, got a shot at state titles in their respective weight classes. In the end, South Seneca senior Caleb Sweet ended his high school career as a state champion in the 145-pound division.
Sweet’s teammate, Luke Dendis, and North Rose-Wolcott’s Noah Wazinski both wrestled alongside Sweet on the final day of the wrestling season. Dendis fell in the semifinal in the 160-pound class in a 6-5 decision but rebounded in the consolation bracket to take third in the state.
Wazinski also placed third in the state in his weight class. The senior secured his final victory via pin in the 285-pound class.
But even before the state championship weekend, several wrestlers from the central league took sectional championships, tournament wins, and made it a historic year for the league.
Jerry Decausemaker of North Rose-Wolcott and Tyrone Thomas of Waterloo split the Coach of the Year Awards for the league. Each coach had multiple wrestlers in the First Team and Second All-League teams. Taking the most First Team members was South Seneca with six in the first team, two in the second, and four in the Honorable Mention category.