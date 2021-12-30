GENEVA — The timing was right and teams needed to make up lost matches, so why not?
Geneva High School welcomed in Dundee/Bradford and Byron-Bergen wrestling teams on Wednesday morning. Originally, Geneva was set to take on both schools individually but since all three were there and matches needed to be made up due to Covid, it was decided that it would be a tri-meet.
The Panthers defended their home turf with a 45-24 victory over Byron-Bergen and a 42-36 victory over Dundee/Bradford.
Following a forfeit in the 110-pound class to give Byron-Bergen a 6-0 lead, Geneva’s Cameron Monahan and Douglas Griffin both pinned their opponents in opposite fashion. Monahan, wrestling in the 118-pound class, pinned Andrew Smith in 24 seconds. Griffin nearly went the distance with Travis Shallenberger but got the last-minute pin at 5:43 in the 126-pound class.
After two more forfeit victories for Byron-Bergen, Geneva’s middle weight classes took the match for the Panthers. Senior Luvon Boykins continued his impressive season and finished the match off with a 1:45 pin victory in the 285-pound class. Boykins also earned a pin victory in the match against Dundee/Bradford in 2:28 over Riley Teeter. Boykins has yet to lose a match this season.
Byron-Bergen did not leave empty handed as they defeated Dundee/Bradford 42-27 in the final match of the day. A bright spot for Dundee/Bradford came in the 145-pound weight class as Connor Erick pulled off the upset of the day with a pin over Garret Heale. Erick also pinned Geneva’s Gianni Velazquez in 2:55 in the same weight class.
The match between Geneva and Dundee/Bradford was nearly dead even. Dundee/Bradford wrestlers pinned Geneva in three weight classes and vice versa. The lone difference was the Panthers were awarded four forfeit victories to the BraveScots’ three. The match’s fastest pin belonged to Dundee/Bradford’s Harvey Tongate, who pinned Anya Bendziowicz in 56 seconds in the 110-pound division.