GENEVA — The Geneva and Newark wrestling teams kicked off December with the first Finger Lakes East matchup and the Panthers rode a fast start from its experienced wrestlers to take the season opener over the Reds 48-30.
The win was also the first for Geneva graduate and first-year head coach James Lyons.
“We’ll take it,” Lyons said nodding after the match. “Lots of work (left); we’ll take it.”
The 152-pound weight class started things off and the first four Panthers secured 24 points with pins all under 80 seconds.
Tyler Arno at 172 pounds had the quickest win of the night, ending the battle in 12 seconds with a pin over Ethan Roberts. The 285-pound class provided the battle of the night, as Geneva’s Jack Cunningham and Gavin Carragher slugged it out for more than three minutes. Cunningham managed to get Carragher on the mat twice but Carragher recovered each time and got back on his feet to extend the battle. In the final period, Cunningham finally flipped Carragher and secured a pin at 3:26.
Geneva’s roster sports six seniors, all of whom Lyons will rely on to carry the young squad throughout the season.
“We’re super young,” Lyons said of the Panthers roster. “The veterans wrestled outstanding and the young guys are learning and we’re having fun.”
The early cushion created by the Geneva seniors was enough to kickstart the win, but Newark wrestlers slowly clawed back into the match, starting with Drake Hernandes at the 215-pound class. After Geneva secured four straight pins to start the match, Hernandes got the Newark team fired up with a clinical 70-second pin over Geneva junior Dominick Russ.
After the 285-pound battle, Newark sophomore Dominick Wheaton and Geneva freshman Colin McGhan faced off in the 102-pound class. McGhan hung on for the first period and was behind on points before Wheaton secured the pin at 2:28.
Newark and Geneva clashed up and down their entire lineups, with only three weight classes being won via forfeit: Katie Thibault for Geneva at 110 pounds and Caden Stone and Rylan Joseph for Newark at 138 and 145 pounds, respectively.
The other contender for battle of the night was between Geneva sophomore Dougie Griffin and Newark freshman Michael White at 132 pounds. Griffin got out to a quick 7-4 lead after the first period but needed an injury timeout. The second period began with White getting the advantage and heading into the third it was tied 8-8. Griffin, who placed fourth at Sectionals last year as a freshman, used a textbook reversal to flip White onto his back, put him in a headlock and get the pin at 3:16 with 44 seconds remaining in regulation.
From Lyons’ point of view, the new head coach loved the fight from his team but sees much to work on in the coming months.
“One day at a time,” Lyons said. “They kept fighting and never gave up.”