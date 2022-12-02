Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds to 35 knots and waves 14 to 18 feet possible. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&