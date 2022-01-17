CANANDAIGUA — A host of schools traveled to Canandaigua Academy on Friday night and Saturday morning for the 46th Annual Robert Bradshaw Memorial Wrestling Tournament.
The wrestling powerhouse of Tioga took the crown with a 314 points, 107 more than second-place Pittsford.
Among the 23 schools that were represented, Palmyra-Macedon placed the highest of the local schools with 77 points and 12th place. Midlakes placed 14th with 69 points, Newark in 16th with 44.5 followed by South Seneca in 17th with 37 points, Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan placed 18th with 35 points and host Canandaigua in 19th with 33. Red Jacket finished second to last with 17 points.
The 13 weight classes were championed by wrestlers from seven different schools. Tioga had three (110, 118, 132), Pittsford had three (160, 189, 215), Chenango Forks had two (102, 126), Hilton had two (152, 172) and Ithaca (138), Penfield (145) and Horseheads (285) each had one champion.
Pal-Mac’s Brett Rooks and Midlakes’ Matt Jensen both made it to the championship final in their respective weight classes. Rooks wrestled in the 189-pound class and was pinned in 2:42 by Pittsford’s Nicholas Smith while Jensen wrestled at 285 pounds and fell to Horseheads’ Gannon Johnston in 1:36.
Several local wrestlers made it to the consolation final. South Seneca’s Caleb Sweet and Midlakes’ Teddy Raes each won their match and took third place in their respective weight classes. Sweet won a 9-4 decision in the 132-pound weight class over Webster Thomas’ Jacob Mendola and Raes won via Sudden Victory, 8-6 in the first overtime in the 138-pound class over Lancaster’s Carter Tadusz. Newark’s Connor Nenish took fourth place in the 102-pound weight class after falling to Hilton’s Jonathan Testa via a 6-2 decision. Midlakes continued it’s solid showing with 215-pound wrestler Jared Haers taking fourth following a 1-0 decision defeat to Victor’s Matthew Braun.
Taking fifth in their weight classes were Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan’s Jacob Eaves and Pal-Mac’s Gage Burgess. Eaves won via forfeit in the 102-pound class over Penfield’s Kieran Magee and Burgess won at 160 pounds via a 10-3 decision victory over Jonathan Everhart of Jordan-Elbridge. Pal-Mac’s Zachary Rooks took sixth in the 110-pound class after falling in a 4-0 decision.