BROCKPORT — The best of the best in Section V boys wrestling traveled to SUNY Brockport on Saturday for an all-day tournament that determined which wrestlers would be advancing to the state tournament.
After a strong showing at sectionals, South Seneca wrestlers Caleb Sweet (138) and Luke Dendis (172) continued to dominate and won their way to the state tournaments in style.
Out of the two divisions, the top two wrestlers advances to states. By winning their semifinal matches, Sweet and Dendis secured spots in the state tournament.
That didn’t seem to deter either of them from giving it their all in the finals, as both Sweet and Dendis won their respective weight classes.
At 138 pounds, Sweet squared off against Bolivar-Richburg’s Ethan Coleman. Sweet did something rarely seen at this time of year: he made relatively quick work of his opponent with a pin victory at 3:37.
Sweet not only advanced to states in style, but was awarded the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the state qualifying tournament.
Dendis fared well against Sterling Strain of Keshequa. Though the match went the distance, Dendis’ margin of victory was significant with a 11-3 major decision win.
Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan wrestler Mason Petersen will also be making the trip to states. He squared off against North Rose-Wolcott’s Noah Wazinksi in the 285-pound class. Wazinski was victorious in a TB 3-2 overtime victory, but Petersen’s season is not over yet.
Palmyra-Macedon will be sending two the Rooks brothers to the state tournament. Zachary Rooks fell a 2-0 decision in the 110-pound final while Brett Rooks was pinned at 6:46 in overtime.
The wrestlers will get a weekend of rest and preparation as the NYS Wrestling Championships are not until the final weekend in Feb. on the 25 and 26 in Albany.