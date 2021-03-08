The highly anticipated matchup finally arrived on Saturday with South Seneca sophomore Caleb Sweet squaring off against Palmyra-Macedon senior Jace Schafer on that mat.
The two undefeated teams from the Finger Lakes East and Finger Lakes West league’s met in the regular season finale.
In front of spectators from both sides, the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (8-0) defeated the South Seneca Falcons (10-1) by a final score of 51-18.
“They wrestled really well today,” Pal-Mac head coach John Burgess stated after another win. “South Seneca is league champs in the Finger Lakes West. We’re Finger Lakes East champs. So, it was good to have that match. We’re preparing for sectionals, they’re preparing for sectionals, and we want to the toughest matches possible.”
It wasn’t until the 10th match of the contest until the main event: Sweet taking on Schafer at 132 pounds, with Red Raiders up 42-6 at the time. Every spectator was glued to the mats for one of the final contests of the day.
As expected, the match went the distance, and Schafer came away with a 4-2 decision victory.
“I would have liked to get to my offense a little sooner,” Schafer stated about his big win.
Sweet gave it all that he could against the two-time state champion.
“It’s tough obviously,” Sweet said. “(Schafer) is a two-time state champ. It’s always good to wrestle somebody that’s better than you.”
South Seneca head coach Ken Sweet couldn’t help but be proud of his son for wanting the matchup and going the distance.
“He’s been working hard all spring and summer in the weight room, drilling with me, practicing,” coach Sweet said about Caleb. “We wanted to see if he can close the gap as everyone knows, Jace (beat) him at state qualifiers last February. He closed it to 4-2 (decision) so that’s what we’ve been trying to do. Caleb’s only a sophomore, we want to win a state title someday. According to that match, maybe we can win two.”
The first period started out with both Sweet and Schafer wanting to attack early though neither got a great position to pin. Schafer closed out the first period with a 1-0 lead.
“Jace wrestled well,” Burgess said. “(Sweet is) a tough competitor. He’s been watching Jace and he knows Jace’s every move, he knows Jace’s strengths and he tried to prevent them. Thankfully the better wrestler won today, that was a good match.”
Schafer started to take control in the second period by outscoring his opponent with two more points. Schafer broke out of Sweet’s grip multiple times in the second two minutes.
There was a chance that Schafer was going to pin Sweet in the final minute of the second period but the Falcon sophomore was able to break loose and send it into the final period.
For the majority of the third period, Schafer laid flat on Sweet with Schafer’s hands on Sweet’s head to gain position.
Sweet tacked on the lone point of the third period in the final moments but it was not enough to send it to overtime.
“I’m definitely going to continue to get better and try to be a state champ,” Caleb said on his goals for the remainder of his high-school career.
“I hope we can get the win, we’re putting in the work so I think it will pay off,” Schafer added on his team going into sectionals.
One match that did go to overtime was at the 215-pound weight class where Pal-Mac junior Hunter Battoglia got the deciding point in the first 30-second overtime period to defeat South Seneca sophomore Simon Appleby.
Pal-Mac senior Ethan Ferro also won when he defeated Falcon senior Adam Sibley at 172 pounds after Ferro wrapped his head to the ground at 58 seconds into the first period for the pin.
It was senior day for Pal-Mac’s ten seniors as it was their last time wrestling on their home mat.
“This is a great group of guys,” Burgess said on his senior class. “I’ve coached them from middle school on up to high school. They’ve stuck together for the most part and that’s really transitioned into what we believe as far as being a family and our culture here at Pal-Mac.”
Now both teams prepare for sectionals next week.
“We knew we couldn’t win because we were down 18 points due to forfeits,” Ken Sweet said. “We just tried to get good matchups to try and get the team ready for sectionals which is at our school.”