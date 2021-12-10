PENN YAN — The Midlakes Screaming Eagles traveled south to take on Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan in an early pivotal Finger Lakes East matchup on Thursday evening.
Midlakes dominated the night winning in five of the seven matches played to defeat MWPY, 42-29 in front of a packed house.
“It was nice to get the win,” Midlakes head coach Steve Howcroft said after the win. “For where we matched up, I thought we did a decent job for what we had to do. Coming up with some pins, we knew we were going to give up a few forfeits, we knew that they were going to give up a couple. To wrestle matches, you have to win big. If you take a loss it’s got to be a small one in these dual meets. We were able to do that tonight.”
MWPY won the first match at 110 pounds after eighth grader Jacob Eaves pinned Midlakes freshman Leah Peck in 98 seconds to give MWPY the early 6-0 lead.
“They didn’t come out with intensity,” Marcus Whitman head coach Terry Lucero said on his team’s performance on Thursday. “We’re young so if you don’t come out and match that intensity, it’s going to be hard to overcome. There were some good things, but they just didn’t do the things that we worked on, so we’re just back to the drawing board. We have to execute.”
The Screaming Eagles then put up 36 unanswered points that included three forfeits by MWPY.
Midlakes senior Jatniel Meuler at 118 pounds and sophomore Caleb Fagner at 138 pounds helped to get that 36-6 lead after the two pinned their respective opponents — Meuler in 3:06 and Fagner at 1:53.
The only match that went the distance on Thursday was at 102 pounds when MWPY seventh grader Ty Conover squared off with Midlakes freshman Alex Hyde.
Conover dominated the match but Hyde fought off his opponent and forced the match to go all three periods.
Conover thought he had a pin in the final seconds of the match after having his entire body over Hyde but the buzzer sounded to give the seventh grader the 16-0 decision victory.
“We want to win every single time when we’re out there,” Lucero said on his team’s expectations this season. “Unfortunately, we’re giving up way too many weight classes at the current moment. We still need to win those head-to-head matches. The expectation is to win but it’s really to improve each time. We don’t care if they lose but don’t lose not doing the things that we worked on, that’s really the biggest thing.”
Midlakes is already off with wins over Geneva and now MWPY this season as they’re wrestling excellent in the early going of the season.
“Just grow from where we started to where we finish,” Howcroft said on his team going forward. “Improve every day, every week.”