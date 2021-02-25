CLIFTON SPRINGS — As different as this winter season has been it has not changed the power of the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders wrestling program.
The depleted roster of the Midlakes Screaming Eagles(0-4, 0-2) have gotten off to a rough start and were host to the undefeated Red Raiders on Wednesday night.
Between pins and forfeits, Pal-Mac(4-0, 2-0) took down the Screaming Eagles and earned a 63-12 victory.
“The season is going pretty well,” Palmyra-Macedon head coach John Burgess stated after the win. “We’re making the best out of a bad situation. The guys are just happy that they’re able to compete.”
The 45-minute match got off to a bang with the a 285-pound class going first, a matchup ended as quick as it started.
Pal-Mac senior Riley Belanger and Midlakes junior Matt Jensen stood tall as their were pushes off the mat for most of the first period before laying their bodies down on the mats.
34 seconds into the second period, Belanger pinned Jansen after bringing him to the mat immediately to start the period.
“They came out ready to wrestle, they left everything on the mat,” Midlakes head coach Steve Howcroft stated on his team against Pal-Mac. “There were some matchups that were tough matchups for some of the kids in the lineup that are pretty green, pretty new to the sport as far as competing at a varsity level. They strapped up and put it out there the best that they could so I’m proud of them for that.”
Despite how quickly Pal-Mac wrestlers have breezed through meets this season, it hasn’t been as easy behind the scenes.
“Just trying to get people to go out for the team because people are concerned about COVID,” Burgess said on what was the biggest challenge at the start of the season. “Having a short turnaround once the state said that we were okay to go then starting a few days later.”
Unlike other winter sports, wrestlers were given the option to choose whether or not to wear a mask while on the mat.
Off the mat, all athletes were wearing face masks, both boys and girls.
It is not uncommon to see crossover in many high school sports. Boys swimming in the fall girls competing in lanes next to boys and wrestling is no different.
Midlakes freshman Olivia Miles took the mat in the 118-pound division and hung tough against Red Raider freshman Cody Quick before getting pinned three seconds shy of a minute.
Despite the rough night from the Screaming Eagles, they are not without talent, and their star wrestlers made quick work in their matches. Senior Chase Peacock at 110 pounds ended his match in 23 seconds and junior Teddy Raes at 138 pounds won in 1:49.
“Just to get better every practice,” Howcroft said on his team for the remainder of the season. “By the end, be ready for the postseason, for sectionals.”
At 132 pounds, the two-time state champion Shafer attacked right from the first whistle. Shafer immediately took down Midlakes freshman Garrett Cooper to the mat. He then obtained key positioning with his arm right on the top of Cooper’s head and got a quick whistle from the ref, securing the pin win in just 12 seconds, the quickest match of the night.
Shafer has been a stud wrestler for the Red Raiders his entire career, and he added another victory to his high school resume.
“We’re going to try and win sectionals as a team, that’s our biggest goal right now,” Burgess said on his expectations going forward.