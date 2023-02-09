BROCKPORT — The pageantry of the wrestling sectional tournament is over. The best wrestlers in all classes of Section V are set to clash this Saturday to determine who gets to compete in the state tournament.
From Caleb Sweet to Antonio Pesante to Noah Wazinski, nearly every weight class contains local athletes who not only have a shot to win a Super Sectional title, but are favored in their weight classes.
Saturday’s tournament at SUNY Brockport starts bright and early and finishes after the sun has gone down.
It’s not just a long day on the mats, it’s an odyssey. Here’s a preview for each of the weight classes in Division II:
102 Pounds
Cael Stewart of Canisteo-Greenwood headlines the lightest class with a record of 38-6 and the top seed. The senior may have more wins than his competition — all of which are in seventh or eighth grade — but South Seneca’s Barrett David, for example, comes in at the No. 3 seed with fewer losses at a 32-5 season record. David took the Class B3 sectional title last weekend with two pins and a 7-2 decision victory in the final round over Jakob Bishop of Caledonia-Mumford.
David has won his weight class in three tournaments this season — Walt Peterson Memorial, Wayne-Finger Lakes League Championship and B3 sectionals — and placed third in the Robert Bradshaw Invitational. The two 102-pound wrestlers who placed first and second are both in Division I, so the seventh grader from South Seneca may just take another title in his first year of varsity wrestling.
Pal-Mac’s Declan Atkinson took third place at Class B1 sectionals and comes in to super sectionals as the final No. 8 seed.
110 Pounds
It’s been almost nothing but first-place finishes for Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Chris Noto. The Cougars freshman has won four tournaments this season alone in his weight class and a third-place finish in the state tournament last year simply won’t do for someone with his last name.
Chris and his brother Nicholas (138 pounds) both have eyes on state titles, just like their older brother Anthony, who wrestles at Lock Haven University and racked up multiple state titles during his time at HF-L. Though Ryan Farley of Avon/Geneseo is a lofty opponent at the No. 2 seed, Noto pinned Farley in the sectional final in 1:51.
118 Pounds
The pride of the Blue Devils wrestling program this season is undoubtedly Joseph McDonald. The Mynderse Academy sophomore had his best and smartest day of wrestling in the Class B1 tournament and was rewarded with a third-place finish.
McDonald has a lot of quality wrestlers to beat if he wants to advance to the state championship. But out of all eight seeds, the sophomore has the fourth fewest losses at a 21-5 record for the season and is coming in with the most momentum he’s had all year.
126 Pounds
Red Jacket sophomore Hasen Wetherbee took second place in the Class B3 sectional tournament and is one of the more formidable No. 7 seeds in the state qualifier. Wetherbee sports a record of 29-1 and has significant tournament wins this season in the Jack Fisher Invitational at Newark and the 49th Annual Batavia Christmas tournament. Wetherbee’s lone loss on the season was in the class final last Saturday when he lost a 9-0 decision to Bolivar-Richburg’s Trey Bucholz. Bucholz is listed at an undefeated 38-0 and is the No. 3 seed in the weight class.
132 Pounds
Waterloo’s Christian Lopez finds himself smack in the middle of the weight class as the No. 5 seed with an 11-3 record. Lopez hasn’t wrestled as much as the rest of the weight class this season but is in a good position to make some noise on Saturday.
Pal-Mac’s Steve Shultz received the No. 3 seed after taking second place at sectionals. A big obstacle in the way of Pal-Mac’s sophomore and Waterloo’s senior is No. 1 seed Jazz Spaulding of HF-L with a 26-8 record. Spaulding and Shultz faced off in the championship bout at sectionals and Spaulding pinned Schultz in 1:27. Spaulding has several tournament wins this year and will be looking for a state title after taking 7th last year.
138 Pounds
Another Noto brother headlines the 138-pound class at Nick occupies the top seed with a record of 25-4. Cody Quick of Pal-Mac is right underneath him at the No. 2 seed and will be looking for revenge after Noto pinned Quick in 2:28 in the sectional final last Saturday.
A sneaky bid for the state qualifier title could be South Seneca’s Tyler Piccolo at the No. 6 seed. Piccolo will take the mats on Saturday with a 29-10 record and a Class B3 championship after defeating Tristin Davis via Major Decision 11-2. If there’s an upset to be had over Noto, Piccolo might be the one.
145 Pounds
Waterloo sophomore Maddie Westerberg took the Girls Wrestling state title in straight pins a few weeks prior to the sectional tournament. Coming into last Saturday’s sectional tournament, Westerberg completed her goal of placing and took third place in the weight class. She earned the No. 7 seed with a record of 22-6 this season but one of her losses was to the No. 1 seed and the undoubted favorite to win the state qualifier and perhaps even the state title: Caleb Sweet.
The South Seneca senior and future Binghamton Bearcat took the 145-pound B3 sectional title in just 4:42 total time with pins over every opponent. Apart from the Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, the Class B3 Outstanding Wrestler of the Year has yet to finish any other place but first. Though the state qualifier undoubtedly has all his attention, nothing but a state title will satisfy the senior with a 32-1 season record.
152 Pounds
South Seneca wrestlers occupy a significant portion of the state qualifying tournament and the middle weight classes have a lot of Falcons in them. Junior Trent Stagg earned the No. 4 seed with a 15-3 record and a third-place finish at sectionals. Stagg took sixth at last year’s state qualifier and will undoubtedly look to improve and advance to the state championship.
Situated right below Stagg is Gage Burgess of Pal-Mac whose 33 wins on the season are third in the weight class. Burgess will be a formidable No. 5 seed as he pinned every opponent in the Class B1 tournament on the way to his first sectional title.
160 Pounds
South Seneca’s Luke Dendis is on the hunt for a state title after finishing fifth in last year’s state tournament. The Falcon senior did not participate in the Class B3 sectional tournament due to injury and filed a medical waiver. Dendis was medically cleared to participate on Saturday and met the qualifications due to his success this season and in past tournaments. Dendis will be the No. 2 seed in the weight class and enters with a 31-5 record on the season. This season, Dendis has topped his weight class at the Wayne-Finger Lakes championships and the Port Byron Mid-Winter Classic.
Further down the seeding is Waterloo’s Deakyn Hughes at No. 6. Hughes has had a successful season with a 27-6 record, a Robert Bradshaw Memorial Tournament title and a second-place finish at sectionals last Saturday.
172 Pounds
Geneva’s Antonio Pesante was one of the stars of last Saturday. Pesante received the No. 3 seed and has the fewest losses of anyone in the class alongside three other wrestlers. Pesante won the Red jacket Invitational to start the season and has been on the cusp of greatness ever since.
Three runner-up finishes at tournaments all led to a gutsy showing last Saturday that not only earned Pesante his first sectional title, but earned him the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament title.
189 Pounds
After his first sectional title, Pal-Mac’s Brett Rooks has the momentum to make some noise in his weight class as the No. 2 seed and a 31-9 season record. Rooks dominated his weight class in B1 last Saturday with a total time on the mat of 3:01 with straight pins, including a thrilling championship pin in 51 seconds over Brock Brazie of Bath-Haverling, who has the No. 5 seed in the state qualifier.
In between Rooks and Brazie is South Seneca senior Dakota Stewart with a No. 4 seed and an 18-6 record. Stewart advanced to the B3 title with a 2:46 pin and took his second-straight sectional title with a 16-0 technical fall over Lyndonville’s Chyenne Tackley. Stewart took fifth place in last year’s state qualifier and in his final year of wrestling for South Seneca, Stewart looks to advance further than ever.
The only problem for both Rooks and Stewart: six out of eight wrestlers in their class are seniors and looking to do the exact same thing.
215 Pounds
By the time Waterloo’s Hunter Worden made it to the Class B3 sectional championship, he was utterly exhausted. Unlike many other top seeds in other weight classes, Worden didn’t have a single bye in the tournament. Worden wrestled outstanding on his way to a runner-up finish with three straight pins in just over three minutes. The match with Pal-Mac’s Jared Hears nearly went the distance but ended with Haers pinning him at 4:50. Haers and Worden’s epic tilt earned them two of the top-three seeds in this weekend’s state qualifier.
285 Pounds
In the entire tournament throughout all weight classes, there are only six wrestlers who have more than 30 wins and one or fewer losses. Two of them are in the 285-pound class.
North Rose-Wolcott powerhouse Noah Wazinski has lost once this year and barreled through all other competition. Even in his loss to Tommy Carlsen of Lancaster back in December’s Teike /Barnabe Wrestling Tournament, it was a 1-0 decision.
Even still Wazinski isn’t even the top seed. Bolivar-Richburg’s Trent Sibble sports a record of 40-1 and is the only person who dares stand in the way of Wazinski.
But this is a tournament Wazinski has won before. After winning the Class B2 championship last year and winning the state qualifier, Wazinski placed 7th at states before starting his final revenge tour as a senior this year. Sibble presents a mountain of a task for any wrestler. If there’s anyone to gladly accept that challenge, it’s Wazinski.