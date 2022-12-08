WATERLOO — Richard “Abe” Meyers was a man of few words but he had a great influence on many people throughout his life.
Meyers, 84, died peacefully with his family by his side back on Aug. 1, at the home he built on Cayuga Lake.
He was born in Seneca Falls, the son of late Leonard and Donna (Dutcher) Meyers and was married to the late Albina (Vergamini) Meyers for 58 years.
He graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1956 and earned a Master’s Degree at SUNY Cortland were he then was a teacher and coach for 30 years.
Meyers taught science while coaching football, baseball, and helping with the track program at Seneca Falls.
But his favorite sport was wrestling. He produced so many great athletes and teams while being the head wrestling coach at Mynderse and Waterloo.
Two lives in particular that he touched were two former Waterloo wrestlers.
Tim Spina, 53, currently lives in Pittsford but had been wrestling under Meyers since the fifth/sixth grade and after his time on the wrestling team, he coached with Meyers for three years. The two created a strong friendship after 40 years together.
“He was just a wonderful man, he was like a second father to me,” Spina said in a phone call to the Times about Meyers. “The best part of Abe was his ability to not let anybody feel like that they had to handle anything on their own, he always had their back.”
Joel Lamson, 55, was an idol of Spina’s after producing what is still today Waterloo’s only wrestling state championship. Lamson accomplished that feat during his senior year in 1985.
“He just had a way about him, they don’t make them like him anymore,” Lamson said about Meyers in a phone to the Times.
Lamson currently lives in Ithaca. He was a two-time all-American and two-time national champion on the wrestling team when he attended Ithaca College.
During his senior year of high school, Meyers would drive Lamson and his dad to Ithaca to watch the team wrestle. Lamson retired in June as a physical education teacher after 31 years for high school and elementary school.
“Jumping into his arms after winning the state title,” Lamson reflects on his favorite memory of Meyers.
He also said that his parents still have the VHS tape of him winning the state championship with him embracing Meyers.
Spina’s favorite memory of Meyers was back during his junior year before his match against Canandaigua in 1987.
“He was the best ever at wrestling a match before the match even started,” Spina said about Meyers. “His ability to know what the match was going to be before it even started, it was almost like he had a second sense of it.”
Meyers knew that Spina’s best chance to win was to drop down to the 167-pound division against a state runner-up for the Braves the year prior.
He lost more than 10 pounds and after the coin flip, his match to wrestle was up first in the meet.
“I would have ran through a wall for this guy,” Spina said on whatever Meyers needed for him.
“You could hear a pin drop,” Spina added about the stage of his match before eventually tying a state finalist.
Meyers then told Spina the following Monday at practice, “that was the best wrestling match I have ever seen any of my wrestlers wrestle.”
“To me, that was my ultimate goal,” Spina said.
The tie ended up resulting in a one point victory for Waterloo overall in what was the school’s first win over Canandaigua in 37 years at the time.
Meyers told Spina after the match, “I told you, I told you.”
“He was a genius, he was literally a genius at how to identify the match before it even started, he was incredible,” Spina said.
But it wasn’t the win that was Spina’s favorite memory, it was actually before the match that he remembers most.
Meyers sat Spina down prior to the match and gave him a poem called “The Man in the Glass” by Peter Dale Wimbrow. The poem basically indicated that this wrestling match is not going to be your most difficult task in life.
“It is single handling my most prized possession that I have today,” Spina said about the poem which was also on the back of Meyers’ prayer card. “From that day forward, that’s how I live my life, the very best that I can. He was just an unbelievable guy, he did so much for me, so much for everybody else but he never wanted any credit.”
Spina also said that he saw a tear come out of Meyers’ eye when he told him how much the poem meant to him which was a rare sight to see out of him.
“When he gave me that (poem), I wasn’t losing,” Spina said.
Spina and Lamson during their high school days used to wrestle against one another in the living room at the Lamson’s family residence.
“He pushed me to become a better wrestler and a better person too,” Lamson said about Meyers.
Meyers used to drive Lamson and others to Rochester for training to get better as wrestlers.
“He just had a demeanor about him,” he added. “I don’t remember him ever being mad or ever yelling but you just knew when he meant business and when you needed to do what was asked out of you.”
Lamson was able to see Meyers at the end of the 2021, when current Waterloo head coach Tyrone Thomas named the mat after Lamson.
Meyers definitely has his ways about being a head coach. Being a captain was something of great honor. Spina was a four-year captain under him.
“He was going to name you a captain if he felt you were up to it,” Spina said.
Also that didn’t matter if you were a senior or in eighth grade, Meyers would name his captains at his best interest.
Meyers also made every one of his wrestlers write four goals at the beginning of each season and read them all out at the end of the year. If you didn’t have your four goals decided by the first match, you weren’t going to be able to wrestle.
“We were better wrestlers because of it,” Spina said.
Spina saw Meyers plenty of times before his passing and it’s a friendship that he will cherish forever.
“He was an amazing man, he was an amazing dad, he was an amazing friend, he was an amazing hunting partner, fishing guy,” Spina said. “There will never be another one like him.”
Meyers will be remembered as a family man because he knew how to separate his wrestling life from his family life. He is survived by his daughter, Jill (Tom) Sandroni; son, Richard (Becky) Meyers; grandchildren, John (Breanna) Cifaratta, Sabrena Cifaratta, Anna, Richie, Nathan and Benjamin Meyers; great-granddaughter, Stella Rose; brother, Gene (Shirley) Meyers and their children, Carol, Cindy and Rusty; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.