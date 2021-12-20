OVID — The South Seneca wrestling team welcomed teams from Dansville, Hornell, Le Roy and Letchworth for the Paul Davie Memorial Tournament on Saturday morning.
And then the home team steamrolled all of them.
The Falcons, who are a part of the Finger Lakes Central this year, continued their hot season start, sweeping away the competition in these most recent contests.
South Seneca 54, Dansville 12
The Falcons only dropped two matches in their win over Dansville as South Seneca won seven matches by a pin.
South Seneca junior Tyler Piccolo had the quickest pin for his team. He was able to beat Dansville’s Jacob Allen in 51 seconds in the 152-pound division.
Sophomore Trent Stagg was also able to quickly pin his opponent in 1:28 for the Falcons. He pinned Dansville’s Ryan Burley at 132 pounds.
South Seneca 45, Hornell 18
The Falcons cruised past Hornell, pinning their opponent in five matches.
South Seneca senior Jack Snyder and junior Luke Dendis both had quickest matches after they both pinned their opponent in under a minute.
Snyder at 145 pounds pinned Hornell’s Braydon Fouser in 36 seconds while Dendis at 172 pounds pinned Hornell’s Jacob Ponticello in 42 seconds.
Falcons senior Nick Elder won by a 10-5 decision over Hornell’s Haiden Kowtun to add another victory for South Seneca.
Junior Simon Appleby also was victorious for South Seneca after he pinned Hornell’s Dylan Cullen at 215 pounds after 3:37 into the match.
South Seneca 53, Le Roy 21
Juniors Dakota Stewart and Caleb Sweet led their Falcons to a big win over Le Roy.
Stewart had the quickest victory for South Seneca after he was able pin Le Roy’s Colin Kazmierczak 27 seconds into their match in the 189-pound division.
Sweet didn’t need a minute either. He pinned Le Roy’s TJ Thomas 43 seconds into their match at 138 pounds.
Stagg added on for the Falcons three pins against Le Roy after he was able to beat Cole Friedhaber in the 132-pound division at 2:38 into their match.
South Seneca 36, Letchworth 28
Letchworth gave South Seneca their toughest challenge in Saturday’s dual but the Falcons were still able to make it a perfect day on the mats.
Four forfeits by Letchworth helped the Falcons to get the victory but that didn’t stop Stagg and Sweet from finishing 4-0 on the day.
Sweet pinned Letchworth’s Gavin Kemp in the 145-pound division at 1:33 into the match.
Stagg needed 3:37 into his match but he was still able to pin Letchworth’s Gunner Kemp at 132 pounds.