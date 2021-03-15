Unlike any other high school winter season ever before, wrestling and basketball concluded on the same day. Typically months apart, the pandemic forced the two postseasons crown champions on the same day.
While boys and girls basketball played sectional title games across the state, wrestling sectionals were being contested as well, and plenty of local wrestlers woke up Sunday morning with a sectional championship.
CLASS B1
PALMYRA — Palmyra-Macedon high school hosted the Class B1 championships on Saturday.
Wrestlers compete individually in their respective weight classes but contribute to their team’s overall score. At Pal-Mac, Hornell managed to escape the mighty Pal-Mac with a sectional victory. Hornell won the meet with a score of 159.5. Four of their wrestlers made it to the finals and three came away with a championship.
The rest of the team scores are as follows:
1. Hornell, 159.5
2. Palmyra-Macedon, 151
3. Honeoye Falls-Lima, 139
4. Waterloo, 74
5. Midlakes, 56
6. Geneva, 54
7. Avon-Geneseo, 48
8. Bath Haverling, 48
9. Wayne, 48
10. Newark, 41
11. Penn Yan, 38
12. Livonia/Wayland-Cohocton, 36
13. Dansville, 22
Out of the 13 weight classes, 11 featured wrestlers from the Finger Lakes area and six came away with titles.
In the 126-pound weight class, Pal-Mac’s Jace Schafer surprised no one with a 72-second pin over Livonia/Way-Co’s Matt Connor. Along with Schafer, Kaleb Burgess (160) and Ethan Ferro (172) came away with victories as well. Burgess pinned Hornell’s Kade Slayton in 3:59 while Ferro made quick work of Bath-Haverling’s Austin Thorius with a pin in 49 seconds.
Other winners from the class was Geneva’s Andrew Mateo, who pinned Newark’s Jackson Vermeulen in 4:59 in the 152-pound weight class. In addition to girls basketball, Waterloo had another sectional champion in Dylan Amidon, who competed in the 215-pound weight class and defeated Newark’s Dillan Hernandez by a 6-3 decision victory.
Coming in second place was Midlakes’ Chase Peacock (110), Pal-Mac’s Aiden Gales (118), Penn Yan’s Ayden Mowry (132) and Waterloo’s Kaleb Seeley (145) along with Vermeulen and Hernandez of Newark.
Winning their third place consolation match for Pal-Mac’s Cody Quick (118) with a pin in 3:53 and Gage Burgess (145) with a 6-4 decisions victory over Waterloo’s Peter Shangraw.
Midlakes’ Teddy Raes (132) won a 4-2 decision along with teammate Ryan Peck-Elzey (138), who pinned his opponent in 60 seconds flat. Preston Cooper (160) also won for Midlakes with a 3:00 pin over Waterloo’s Neil Ferrington.
Geneva’s Mason Rusinko (172) won an overtime battle against Waterloo’s Zachary Coleman, SV 3-1.
CLASS B2
Byron-Bergen hosted the Class B2 championships on Saturday as Canister-Greenwood rolled the competition with 221 points and seven individual sectional titles.
The team scores are as follows:
1. Canisteo-Greenwood, 221
2. Addison, 97
3. Williamson, 93
4. Le Roy, 86.5
5. Warsaw, 83.5
6. East Rochester, 65.5
7. North Rose-Wolcott, 60
8. Red Jacket, 46.5
9. Byron-Bergen/Elba, 43
10. Holley-Kendall, 39
11. Mynderse, 30
12. Marcus Whitman, 22
13. Pavilion/York, 15
BERGEN — Local wrestlers had a tough time getting to the finals but Mynderse’s Chris Cratsely capped off a fantastic season with a 6-5 decision victory in the 189-pound class over Nate Wazinski of North Rose-Wolcott. Cratsely finished fourth in last year’s tournament in the 170-pound class.
Marcus Whitman’s Colton Yerkes made it to the finals as well in the 215-pound weight class but was pinned in 29 seconds by Canisteo-Greenwood’s Jared Davis.
CLASS B3
OVID — Before the girls basketball team took on Batavia-Notre Dame in the Class D1 sectional championship, South Seneca played host to the Class B3 wrestling championships and crowned themselves champions with a fabulous showing and 178 points.
The team scores are as follows:
1. South Seneca, 178
2. Bolivar-Richburg, 152
3. Alexander, 96.5
4. Perry, 90
5. Letchworth, 86
6. Lyndonville, 82
7. Red Creek, 45
8. Caledonia-Mumford, 37
9. Campbell-Savona, 37
10. Keshequa, 36
11. Dundee/Bradford, 30
12. Hammondsport, 9
13. Lyons, 8
14. Arkport/Canaseraga, 4
Out of the 13 weight classes, South Seneca appeared in five championship matches and won four of them.
Dylan Campbell (118) pinned Trey Buchholz of Bolivar-Richburg in 2:58, Caleb Sweet (126) continued his season-long dominance with a swift 34-second pin over Bolivar-Richburg’s Ethan Coleman. Brothers Joshua and Andrew muslin both won their respective matches as well. Josh wrestled in the 145-pound weight class and pinned Isaac Crane of Caledonia-Mumford in 2:36 while Andrew wrestled in the 152-pound weight class and pinned Ryleigh Duryee of Letchworth in 1:42. The lone South Seneca wrestler to fall in the finals was Luke Dendis in the 160-pound class via technical fall 16-0.
In the third place consolation bracket, Dakota Stewart (215) took down Gavin Smith-Crandall of Alexander in 1:45 for the Falcons.
Dundee/Bradford had a sectional champion as well. Kenneth Empson (189) defeated Alexander’s Maverick Bump via a 7-4 decision victory.