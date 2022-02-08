LYNDONVILLE — All across Section V, wrestlers from the Finger Lakes found success in the sectional championships on Saturday.
At the Class B3 championships in Lyndonville, South Seneca, Dundee/Bradford, Red Jacket and Lyons performed well and some wrestlers walked away with individual sectional titles.
In the championship bouts, South Seneca was the second-most represented school in the finals and took three sectional titles and one second-place finish.
Caleb Sweet (138), Luke Dendis (172) and Dakota Stewart (189) emerged from the mats victorious while Trent Staff (132) took second place.
Sweet also was given the Sportsmanship Award for the event.
Wrestling Bolivar-Richburg’s Ethan Coleman in the 138-pound weight class, Sweet cruised to a 9-1 major decision victory and the fourth sectional title in his career. Dendis wrestled Lyndonville’s Payton Grabowski and came away with an 8-2 win and his second sectional title.
Stewart was the last South Seneca wrestler to compete in the finals at 189 pounds. The match nearly went the distance like Sweet and Dendis, but Stewart was able to pin Caledonia-Mumford’s Robert Poles-Harrison at 5:36 for his first sectional title.
At 132, Stagg fell to Red Jacket’s Matthew Allen, 9-0. It was Allen’s first sectional title.
Overall, the Falcons showed their might, finishing third as a team. They will send nine wrestlers to the state qualifiers Saturday at The College at Brockport.
Class B2 schools wrestled at East Rochester where Mynderse Academy placed 13th out of 15 schools with 49 points.
The Blue Devils’ best finish came from Joe McDonald in the 110-pound weight class. McDonald finished fourth after falling to Addison’s Justin Wise via pin at 2:26.
Brock Youngs finished sixth at 132 and Morgen Major finished sixth as well in the 189-pound class to round out the tournament for Mynderse Academy.