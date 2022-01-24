WATERLOO — The Waterloo Indians hosted the first Wayne-Finger Lakes league championships in two years as they welcomed in 15 other schools for tournament over the weekend.
Palmyra-Macedon finished in first place overall scoring 214 points while South Seneca finished in second recording 147 points and Midlakes finished in third with 139.5 points.
SWEET vs. RAES
The anticipation was at its highest peak for the entire tournament when South Seneca junior Caleb Sweet and Midlakes senior Teddy Raes battled for the title in the 138-pound division. They are among some of the best wrestlers in the entire tournament.
The 1-seeded Sweet knew it was going to be a challenge to fend off the 2-seeded Raes.
Raes attacked early keeping it just a 6-3 match after the first period of play but Sweet continued to score all match long winning by a major decision of 22-9.
“Finally won the league tournament,” Sweet said after the win. “I just had to keep attacking, make (Raes) wrestle my match.”
It was a big win for Sweet after coming up short two years in a row back in 2019 and 2020.
“I need to just keep wrestling my best,” Sweet said on heading towards sectionals. “I need to get bigger and get better.”
Sweet was named “Most Valuable Wrestler” for the tournament.
Pamyra-Macedon freshman Luke VanGorden made the podium in the 138-pound division after pinning Williamson senior Jackson Wren 2:56 into the 3rd place match. Waterloo freshman Madison Westerberg finished in 5th place.
BURGESS vs. ERICK
In the 160-pound finals, Pal-Mac junior Gage Burgess dominated his way to the title as he pinned Dundee/Bradford junior Hayden Erick 34 seconds into the second period.
“We were winning no matter what, we’re getting that pin,” Burgess said on his mindset coming into the final match. “Our team worked hard for this. We’re coming out with a league title as a team, we have five kids in the finals.”
South Seneca sophomore Matt Elliott won the 3rd place match at 160 pounds after winning by a 13-4 decision over North Rose-Wolcott sophomore Ethan Carmer. Mynderse junior Jack Nicholson finished in 5th.
SHANGRAW vs. PECK
It was a battle of seniors for the 145-pound championship as Waterloo’s Peter Shangraw and Midlakes’s Ryan Peck wrestled a hard-fought match for six minutes.
Shangraw pulled out the 1-0 decision victory.
“It was going to be tough because me and Ryan (Peck) wrestled back in the Red Jacket tournament and he was probably the hardest person I’ve won against all year,” Shangraw said. “I expected it to be a good match and most likely to go all three periods.”
South Seneca junior Tyler Piccolo secured 3rd at 145 pounds with his win over Pal-Mac junior Jacob Mair by a 10-6 decision. Bloomfield’s Eli Evans finished in 5th.
LAWSON vs. GRIFFIN
Another exciting match was the 126-pound title when Wayne junior Cael Lawson battled Geneva freshman Dougie Griffin.
It came down to the very last second of the match as the 2-seeded Griffin squeaked out a trilling 6-5 win by decision to upset the top-seeded Lawson after securing a game-winning point in the final second.
“I was just thinking that I needed to get up and I needed this point to win,” a surprised Grffin said afterward. “This was my first time winning league’s and also just my time being here because last year was my first year on varsity and we didn’t have leagues. I’m very excited that I won.”
Williamson freshman Brady Cook took home 3rd place at 126 pounds after beating Wayne freshman Ethan Fletcher. Newark junior Eddie Olivera Plain took home 5th.
STAGG vs. QUICK
Pal-Mac sophomore Cody Quick took care of business for the 132-pound title when he was able to defeat South Seneca sophomore Trent Stagg after the match went the distance in favor of Quick by a 7-2 decision.
The 5-seeded Quick made a run that he will remember forever after he was able to upset the 1-seeded Matt Allen in the semifinals prior.
“This was pretty epic, I haven’t won something like this in a while,” Quick said. “It just took a lot of hard work and dedication and it got me to where I am now.”
The Red Jacket sophomore Allen fell once again in the 3rd place match after he was defeated by Pal-Mac sophomore Steven Schultz by a 4-2 decision. Waterloo freshman Caden Shangraw finished in 5th.
EAVES vs. MULEROS
The unranked Midlakes senior Jotniel Muleros found himself in the finals for the 102-pound division but his run was stopped by Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan eighth grader Jacob Eaves to secure the title after pinning Muleros 1:48 into the match.
“I’m very happy right now,” Eaves said right after the win. “I’m super excited for sectionals now after this win.”
Newark senior Connor Nenish who was the 1-seed in the 102-pound division bracket was still able to win in the 3rd place match after pinning MWPY seventh grader Ty Conover 58 seconds in the match. Waterloo eighth grader Robert Pullen finished in 5th.
PETERSEN vs. WAZINSKI
While, MWPY won in the smallest division, they also came in first place for the biggest division after senior Mason Petersen took home the 285-pound title by a 3-1 decision over North Rose-Wolcott junior Noah Wazinski.
“It’s great, I should have won this a couple of years ago, I could have got it last year but it got cancelled so it feels great to get it this year,” Petersen said about the win. “I have to get ready for sectionals and win that too.”
Midlakes senior Matt Jansen was able to come home with the 3rd place match win in the 285-pound division after winning a thrilling match over East Rochester senior Cole Ricci in an overtime victory. Waterloo sophomore Hunter Conger finished in 5th.
DENDIS vs. MORALES
South Seneca’s strong tournament performance continued in the 172-pound finals when junior Luke Dendis was able to capture the win over East Rochester senior Dan Morales by a 10-4 decision.
“I’ve wrestled (Morales) before and it was close so I was thinking about keeping it a close match and wrestling smart, not trying anything crazy,” Dendis said. “I’m feeling pretty confident right now heading towards sectionals, I’ve won it in the past and hoping to get another blue patch.”
North Rose-Wolcott senior Clayton Reed won his 3rd place match over Dundee/Bradord sophomore Logan Snyder at 172 pounds. Waterloo sophomore Deakyn Hughes finished in 5th.
DENMARK vs. SLOAN
Pal-Mac junior Mateo Sloan fought hard to secure his title at 152 pounds after he went the distance with South Seneca freshman Sammy Denmark winning by a 5-2 decision.
“I feel pretty good, (Denmark) beat me in another tournament so I got him back,” Sloan said. “I had to win for my team and myself.”
Newark senior Aidyn Perez found the podium after his 3rd place match win by a thrilling 4-3 decision over East Rochester sophomore Derek Geronimo who was the 1-seed for the 152-pound division. Wayne senior Dylan Draper finished in 5th.
ROOKS vs. ARMSTRONG
In the 110-pound finals, Pal-Mac freshman Zach Rooks was able to win by a 2-0 decision over Wayne sophomore Robert Armstrong.
“I thought I was going to win and went out there and did it,” Rooks said. “(Armstrong) defended everything and he did very well.”
“I feel like I can walk through everyone and definitely win,” Rooks added on his preparation for sectionals.
Red Creek senior Brian Sharkey won his 3rd place match over Williamson senior Jayden Chiccino. Wayne freshman Braiden Salter finished in 5th.
ROOKS vs. ANTHONY
Junior Brett Rooks capped off a perfect 5-for-5 performance for Pal-Mac in the finals on Saturday after he pinned North Rose-Wolcott junior Allan Anthony very quickly at 58 seconds in the 189-pound division championship.
“I’ve been working hard all year, I knew what had to be done so I went out and got it,” Rooks said.
Geneva sophomore Antonio Pesante won by a 4-1 decision in the 3rd place match of 189 pounds as he was able to defeat Williamson senior Orlando Cervantes-Nava. North Rose-Wolcott sophomore Dominick Jackson finished in 5th.
WAZINSKI vs. LABAR
Dundee/Bradford junior Kaden Labar fell in the 215-pound finals after he was pinned by North Rose-Woloctt senior Nate Wazinski two seconds before the end of the first period.
Midlakes freshman Jared Haers won his 3rd place match in the 215-pound division after pinning Newark junior Drake Hernandes 1:59 into the match. Midlakes senior Tyler Crough finished in 5th.
CHICCINO vs. LESTRANGE
Williamson senior Vinny Chiccino won by a 4-1 decision over Wayne freshman Aidan LeStrange for the 118-pound division championship.
Red Jacket junior Evan Baxter won 3rd place after winning by a 13-1 major decision over Waterloo eighth grader Kyle Shangraw. Pal-Mac sophomore Kadin Gerber finished in 5th.
Sectionals are next for the 2021-2022 wrestling season as they are expected to start the first weekend in February.