ALBANY — Entering the NY State wrestling championships, South Seneca senior Caleb Sweet was given the 9-seed in the 138-pound weight class.
That may have been an underestimate as Sweet bulldozed his way through the second round and quarterfinal matchups on Friday.
And, the same can be said for teammate Luke Dendis, who was the 9-seed in the 172-pound weight class.
The two wrestlers pulled off an upset in every single round on Friday and both advanced to their respective semifinal matches.
After receiving a first-round bye, Sweet pulled off his first upset of the day against Section IV’s Drew Macumber from the powerhouse Tioga High School who was the 8-seed. The match didn’t even go the distance as Sweet won via pin in 5:08.
Then, Sweet faced possibly his biggest challenge yet: Section VI champion and the number-one seed in the 138-pound class: Ryan Sweeney of Iroquois.
Sweet, the Section V champion and Most Outstanding Wrestler winner, won the match with an 8-4 decision victory, sending home the favorite in the weight class.
As for Dendis, he too received a first-round bye before taking on 8-seed Hunter Page from Section IV’s Greene-Oxford. Dendis won via an 8-3 decision and moved on to a tough opponent.
In the quarterfinal, Dendis’ opponent was ranked as the 17-seed coming into the tournament but had just pulled off a mammoth upset over the 1-seed with a 63-second pin.
Dendis wrestled smart and won the match via a 12-8 decision.
Sweet and Dendis move on to the semifinals, which take place today at 9 a.m. If Sweet advances to the final, he will wrestle at approximately 6:05 p.m.
Also wrestling in the state championships was Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan wrestler Marcus Petersen, who came in as the 6-seed in the 285-pound weight class and received a first-round bye.
Petersen met Section IV’s Logan Jamison of Marathon High School in the second round and earned a Sudden Victory 4-2 win, sending him into the quarterfinals.
Petersen matched up with 19-seed Evan Day out of Section II’s Salem-Cambridge. Day, who pinned every opponent he faced on Friday, pinned Petersen in 1:57, ending his season.