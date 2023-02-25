ALBANY — Day one of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships is in the books, and a number of local wrestlers will compete for state titles today.
South Seneca’s Caleb Sweet (145 pounds) and Luke Dendis (160) punched their tickets to the semifinals on Saturday with three wins each.
Sweet started his day off with a first-round bye followed by a tough 3:08 pin over Gouverneur’s Hunter Mashaw in the second round. He finished his day in cruise control with a 42-second pin over Greenville’s Kieran Cullen.
Dendis also had a first-round bye and grinded out his next two matches to make it to the semifinals. Dendis won an 8-5 decision over Adirondack’s Raymond Hennessey and claimed a 3-2 decision in the quarterfinal over Pearl River’s Kevin O‘Sullivan.
North Rose-Wolcott’s Noah Wazinski (285) will join Sweet and Dendis on Saturday as the senior rolled on Friday with a first-round bye followed by a 47-second pin over Tyler Lloyd of Duanesburg/Schoharie. Wazinski battled in the quarterfinal against Adirondack’s Colin White and was on the winning side of a 5-2 decision.
Cougars’ wrestler Allan Anthony (172) was knocked out in the second round but bounced back nicely with two straight wins in the consolation bracket with decision wins of 8-6 and 8-2.
Hunter Worden of Waterloo had a strong showing in the 215-pound class with a first-round bye and a 3-2 decision victory before being pinned in 1:11 by Homer’s Sam Sorenson in the quarterfinals.
Palmyra-Macedon sent Cody Quick (138), Gage Burgess (152), Jared Haers (215) and Luke Herendeen (285) to Albany and though none of them advanced past the quarterfinal round, Burgess, Haers and Herendeen will be wrestling in the consolation brackets on Saturday.
Canandaigua’s Mason Depew (189) will also be wrestling on Saturday after a bounce-back win in the third consolation round via a 7-4 decision after falling in the second championship round.