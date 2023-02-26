ALBANY — Caleb Sweet’s high school wrestling journey is complete. In his final match wrestling on behalf of Section V, the Finger Lakes Central and the South Seneca Falcons, Sweet raised his hand as a New York State champion in the Division II 145-pound weight class with a 17-4 Major Decision over Owen Hicks of Fonda-Fultonville/Johnstown.
Using last year’s runner-up finish as his motivation, Sweet saved his best for last.
“It brought out my determination and all the trust in my teammates and coaches,” Sweet told the NYSPHSAA after winning.
After rolling through Day One on Friday of the championships with a first-round bye and two pins, Sweet took to the mats on Saturday and picked up right where he left off. In the semifinals against a fierce wrestler from the 2022-23 team state champions — Drew Macumber from Tioga — Sweet’s mindset of “attack, attack, attack” put Macumber on the defense early on. Sweet’s relentless wrestling earned him a pin in 2:40 and a spot where he was last year: in the state championship.
“It taught be never to give up and always reach for your goals,” Sweet said on what he learned from last year.
Sweet’s motivation served him well in the finals. Up 17-4 and getting everything but the pin, a final low attack from Sweet forced Hicks to spin around and leap at Sweet at an attempt at a miracle pin with seconds remaining. Sweet hopped to his feet to prevent a takedown and the horn sounded. Sweet turned to the South Seneca section of the crowd with teammates, friends and family and pointed to them before having his arm raised as a state champion.
Sweet’s teammate Luke Dendis had a day to remember as well in the 160-pound weight class. After making it to Saturday’s semifinal, Dendis barely lost a 6-5 decision to Tayvn MacDonell of Bolivar-Richburg.
Dendis had a chance to rebound in the consolation semifinal, where he was on the winning side of a 6-5 decision over Luke Schirmacher of Mechanicville/Stillwater. Dendis would go up against Mason McCombs of Windsor for the right to take third place. With no more matches to be wrestled, Dendis gave it his all and won via pin at 4:39.
Alongside Dendis from the Finger Lakes region was North Rose-Wolcott’s Noah Wazinski, who also placed third in the state. Wrestling in the 285-pound class, Wazinski barely lost in the semifinals. A 1-0 decision loss to Trent Sibble of Bolivar-Richburg — who went on to win the state title — sent Wazinksi into the consolation semifinals. Wazinski was able to pin Eagle Academy’s Christian Solano in 2:48 to secure a spot for the third place title.
Twenty seconds into the match, Adirondack’s Colin White — who Wazinski beat in a 5-2 decision in the second round on Friday — was forced to forfeit the match due to injury.
Wazinksi’s teammate Allan Anthony was able to wrestle on Saturday after two bounce-back victories on Friday but fell in the fourth consolation round to Trevor Harrington of Sidney by a 6-3 decision.
Waterloo’s Hunter Worden made it to the final podium on Saturday with an eight-place finish in the 215-pound weight class. After falling the quarterfinal on Friday, Worden pinned Karl Leudesdorff of Seaford in 2:28 of the fourth consolation round to begin Saturday’s slate. After falling to Caden Allen of Bolivar-Richburg in the next round via 6-0 decision, Worden had done enough to earn a spot in the seventh-place match against Donovan Mitchell of Groton. Mitchell won a 11-2 Major Decision over Worden to end the season.
Canandaigua’s Mason Depew made it to the fourth round of the 189-pound weight class before falling to Braydon Pennell of Pine Bush in a 4:16 pin.
Palmyra-Macedon’s Gage Burgess (152), Jared Haers (215) and Luke Herendeen (285) all made it to Saturday’s consolation rounds but each fell in the fourth round.
All in all out of 98 teams in Division II, South Seneca placed 10th in the state as a team, North Rose-Wolcott earned 27th overall, Pal-Mac 44th and Waterloo 70th.