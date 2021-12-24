WATERLOO — The Waterloo wrestling team is off to a hot start in the 2021-22 season. After sweeping their own dual meet and going 4-1 in the Avoca Dual Meet last weekend, they are currently 11-1 overall and 1-0 in the Finger Lakes Central league.
Now, Coach Tyrone Thomas’ squad gets an added motivation whenever they wrestle at home. The team’s wrestling mats have been officially named in honor of 1985 state champion Joel Lamson, the district’s only state champion wrestler.
“It meant a lot to me,” Lamson said in a Waterloo press release. “It was a really special night with my family and friends.”
Waterloo honored Lamson, prior to a Dec. 9 match against Red Jacket at Waterloo Middle School. Waterloo won the match 72-6 and every win that wasn’t a forfeit was a victory via pin.
After being crowned a Section V champion four times, Lamson capped his five-year varsity wrestling career at Waterloo by winning the state title at 119 pounds in 1985. The feat is more impressive considering large schools and small schools competed in the same division at the time.
Lamson completed his high school career with a record of 140-15-1. He was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the 1985 state qualifier and was inducted into the Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2004.
“It was good to be back in Waterloo,” Lamson said. “I hadn’t been in that gym in a long time and it brought back a lot of memories. I think about all of the support that I got from my coaches, teammates and family often. I didn’t always recognize it then, but I appreciate it so much now.”
Lamson was inducted into the Waterloo Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993 and went on to a hall-of-fame career at Ithaca College where he was a two-time All-American and a member of the Bombers’ back-to-back Division III national championship teams in 1989 and ’90. He placed second in the nation at 126 pounds as a senior.
Lamson and his wife, Cindy, have two daughters. He is in his 31st year as an elementary physical education teacher for the Ithaca City School District.