WATERLOO — A smorgasbord of wrestling took place across Section V on Saturday. Waterloo hosted a Duals Meet and welcomed in five teams.
Home-mat advantage definitely played a role as Waterloo won the entire event with a 5-0 record. Second was South Seneca who went 4-1, third was Geneva with a 3-2 record, fourth was Newark going 2-3 after entering last minute due to Mynderse having to drop out, Red Creek went 1-4 and Lyons rounded out the six schools going 0-5 on the day.
Waterloo’s Peter Shangraw, wrestling in the 145- and 152-pound classes, went undefeated on the day and won all five of his matchups with no forfeit victories and all but one via pin. He defeated Geneva’s Gianni Velazquez in 1:49, Lyons’ Patrick Leonard in 34 seconds, Newark’s Trevor Bouwens in 2:55 and Red Creek’s Todd Halsdorf in 1:57. South Seneca’s Jack Snyder was the only wrestler who managed to go the distance with Shangraw but fell via a 9-0 Major Decision.
Round 1
Red Creek 36, Lyons 10
South Seneca 33, Newark 27
Waterloo 54, Geneva 18
South Seneca did most of their damage to the Newark Reds in the middle weight classes. Out of the seven weight classes starting at 132 and up to 189, the Falcons earned victories in six of them and five were via pin. Newark’s Connor Nenish earned the fastest pin in the match over Ruth Dendis in the 110-pound weight class with a 17-second pin.
Waterloo began the day with a solid performance over Geneva. The Panthers did have an impressive pin from 118-pound Cameron Monahan, who pinned Kyle Shangraw in 1:10.
Round 2
Waterloo 72, Red Creek 0
South Seneca 51, Geneva 18
Newark 69, Lyons 6
Newark got their first win of the day in the second round over Lyons while South Seneca and Waterloo cruised to their second wins. Other than forfeit victories, Waterloo won all their weight classes via pin with the quickest coming from Caden Shangraw (132) in 17 seconds.
Round 3
Geneva 42, Newark 30
Waterloo 66, Lyons 6
South Seneca 42, Red Creek 30
Other than Waterloo continuing to dominate, the third round featured back-and-forth matches. South Seneca wrestlers earned pins at every weight class that wasn’t decided via forfeit. Red Creek managed to put out wrestlers in six weight classes and two of their wrestlers ended their matches via pin in less than a minute — Ethan Thibault (285 pounds in 51 seconds) and Anthony Murphy (110 pounds in 40 seconds).
Round 4
Waterloo 44, South Seneca 30
Newark 54, Red Creek 18
Geneva 48, Lyons 24
The most anticipated matchup of the day occurred in round 4 with Waterloo and South Seneca providing several intriguing matchups. Trent Stagg began the meet with a 17-second pin over Natalie Barrios in the 132-pound class. Waterloo’s Maddie Westerberg put up a great fight against 138-pound Caleb Sweet, but Sweet pinned in 2:14.
The meet went back and forth as South Seneca won two classes via pin, then Wateroo won the next two via Major Decision. The Falcons then took 18 points in the next three classes before Waterloo’s roster won the last five classes to take the victory.
Round 5
Waterloo 54 Newark 24
South Seneca 54 Lyons 12
Geneva 45 Red Creek 18
The final round confirmed the standings for the event as the top three teams all won their final matches in order. Waterloo defeated Newark thanks in part to six pins. South Seneca took second place with a dominant win over a depleted Lyons team, who was only able to send out six wrestlers.
Geneva ended the day on a great note. The Panthers won out after losing their first two matches and finished the day with a big victory over Red Creek.