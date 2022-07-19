FARGO, N.D. — Waterloo rising sophomore Madison Westerberg traveled a long way to compete at the USA Wrestling Junior and Under-16 Nationals this past weekend. Wrestling against some of the best youth wrestlers around the country, she proved to be one of them.
In the 138-pound girls division, Westerberg overcame an early loss and rattled off multiple winning streaks and took third place overall.
“This experience is like no other,” Westerberg said in a Facebook message about competing in Fargo. “When you walk into the dome you get this adrenaline rush and so much excitement because of how amazing this tournament is.”
In the first round of the winner’s bracket, Westerberg was matched up against Missouri’s Amitria McNack.
Westerberg dominated from the start and needed exactly two minutes to defeat McNack by a 14-4 technical fall to advance to the round of 32.
In the next round against Oklahoma’s Makaelyn Gregg, Westerberg shut out her opponent and finished her off with a 10-0 technical fall win.
Westerberg continued to rack up the points in the round of 16 against Illinois’ Kiernan Farmer. Westerberg cruised once again for her third straight technical fall victory by beating Farmer 15-4 at 3:07 into the match.
The win helped Westerberg advance to the quarterfinals where she would battle Wisconsin’s Faith Bartoszek. With just three more wins away from capturing the championship, the competition grew fiercer and Bartoszek was one tough competitor.
Westerberg’s run for the championship came to an end in the quarter-final by an 11-1 technical fall at 2:10 into the match. Bartoszek ended her tournament in the championship with a second-place finish after failing to beat Connecticut’s Sarah Henckel.
But Westerberg still had a chance to get a podium finish. After her loss to Bastoszek, Westerberg entered the consolation bracket and earned a nice bounce-back victory over New Jersey’s Julia Fongaro by pinning her 44 seconds.
In the consolation quarterfinal round, Westerberg continued to dominate and needed 49 seconds to pin Washington state’s Taydem Bylin.
The back-to-back sub-60-second victories earned her a spot in the consolation semifinal against Florida’s Sofia Delgado. It was a close matchup between the two with a spot in the 3rd Place bout on the line. Westerberg edged out a 3-2 lead before securing the pin at 1:46 into the match.
For the second time in the tournament, Westerberg secured her third straight victory. She then battled California’s Gianna DiBenedetto for the right to claim third place. Though the match lasted three minutes and 34 seconds, it wasn’t much of contest with Westerberg dominating to a 13-2 technical fall victory.
“It’s huge! Placing third felt amazing as my first year competing,” Westerberg said. “Becoming AA (All-American) is a huge accomplishment to me and makes me feel like the hard work really does pay off.”
After a huge impact in North Dakota, Westerberg is ready for her second season in high school this winter after posting a 27-9 record in 2021-2022.
“We are extremely proud of Maddie,” Sean and Kim Westerberg said in a Facebook message. “She has been wrestling for the past six years (when) she started at Celtic wrestling and moved on (to) Pitcrew and Ruthless aggression with her coaches, Darryl Bozeat, Ben Pople, Ken Sweet and Zac Maneri — as well as teammates like Jack Lamson who have been a huge help when it comes to wrestling freestyle. Her team, NY coaches — Heath Macaluso and Matt Nicholas — have shown Maddie so much support right along with Heath’s wife Nikki. We can’t thank everyone enough for their constant support of our daughter!”