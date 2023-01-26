CLYDE — Lance Goebert’s biggest priority right now isn’t having a Section V-sanctioned wrestling program for the Clyde-Savannah Central School District.
While that’s a long-term goal, he instead is working hard to build character and stamina in a group of about 30 kids — boys and girls ages 4-12, including his first-grade son, Greyson — so they become not just good athletes, but good people.
This is the first season for the Clyde-Savannah Youth Wrestling Club, which Goebert started in October with the support of the district’s director of athletics, Chris Stuff. He shares Goebert’s dream of eventually creating a wrestling program, but agrees the roots for it have to be planted with these youngest competitors.
Some of the club members are new to wrestling; others, like Greyson, come from clubs in neighboring communities.
On Monday night, Goebert’s dad, whose first name is also Lance and is an assistant coach, de-briefed the kids, many of whom had participated in the Ekstrom Youth Wrestling Tournament at Palmyra-Macedon High School the day before.
“You should know how much you impressed, how great you kids did. You were noticed at that tournament,” Lance Sr. told the wrestlers. “There were a lot of schools, big schools like Geneva, that want to work with you.”
Many of the C-S kids placed in the competition, which featured clubs from many local communities, including Canandaigua, Geneva and Newark. They are all sanctioned in the Western Region of the New York Wrestling Association for Youth. The statewide organization has hundreds of clubs from Long Island to Buffalo, with thousands of youth participating.
NYWAY’s mission is to “continue to be a homegrown, grassroots organization that is striving towards the growth of wrestling for athletes and their families in the State of New York. Our goal is to increase participation in the sport of wrestling to ensure more student-athletes graduate wrestlers.”
The Clyde club also is part of the Finger Lakes Youth Wrestling Association. The children compete in various youth tournaments throughout the region.
The elder Goebert, who is one of five coaches, said that the trophies from the Palmyra tournament were coming. However, he wanted to know what each child who wrestled, win or lose, learned from the meet. He asked who wanted to speak first — and nearly all of the wrestlers waved their hands in the air.
“I was taken down by a girl, and she made me bleed,” said Zeke Hubbs, who is 9. He was philosophical about it, though, because he said that he did his best, even if he also was “slapped in the face three times.”
Goebert said that is the takeaway for the kids, that even if they don’t prevail in a particular match, they come back and try again. He said it’s a life lesson that goes beyond the wrestling mats. Besides, his father reminded the kids, Lance won his very first match as a wrestler and then didn’t win another for quite some time.
“It is about wrestling, but it’s also about life lessons,” the younger Lance said. “It’s about overcoming adversity, of not giving up. It’s about doing the work so you get better.”
His father told the kids: “Even if you didn’t win, don’t hang your head or beat yourself up.”
Both of the Goeberts praised wrestler Selena Delyser, 9, who placed in the Palmyra event. She managed to flip her opponent, but didn’t slam him into the mat. Delyser is one of a handful of girls who wrestle for the C-S youth club; Goebert said there are girls involved in most all of the clubs, and interest in girls wrestling is growing throughout New York.
He said if Clyde eventually does go to varsity wrestling, he expects there could be a separate girls team, and if not, the girls would simply wrestle with the boys. That’s what’s done now in several districts, including Waterloo, where Madison Westerberg is a standout on the team.
Goebert, 26, graduated from Clyde-Savannah in 2014. Before that, he attended DeSales High School in Geneva and wrestled there, but he started when he was younger, in clubs. He played football for C-S, which has not had a wrestling program in recent memory.
“I decided to start this because Greyson is really interested in wrestling and I don’t want to have to move him to another district because there is no option to wrestle here,” Goebert said.
Stuff, who lives in Penfield, said it can be frustrating for small districts that have a smattering of kids who are interested in a sport that isn’t offered. He said his own children have many more choices in their district, so it’s great when there is a parent like Goebert who is willing to make a commitment to try something new.
And, make no mistake, it is a commitment. The kids practice at least two or three nights a week — and sometimes every weeknight — at Clyde Elementary School. Some, like Greyson, also participate in other clubs and tournaments.
The cost to belong to the C-S Club is $75 per child, which covers insurance, T-shirts and other incidentals.
Two parents, Chelsea Eygnor and Nicole Allison, bring their sons from Wolcott to wrestle with the Clyde-Savannah club because they like Goebert’s style; the kids were on the football team he coached for youngsters before they hit the modified level.
“They are good kids and this gives them a chance to release some energy,” Eygnor said about sons Wyatt, 10, and Weston, 5. She said it helps them focus off the mats as well.
And, even if they eventually end up wrestling for North Rose-Wolcott, which has a varsity program, right now Eygnor and Allison said they want to support Goebert’s efforts.
Allison said her younger boys, Wyatt, 8 and Jaxan 9, liked wrestling so much that, four weeks ago, their older brother, Tucker, 12, joined the program too. Naturally shy, Tucker has come into his own under Goebert’s tutelage.
One of the things that Goebert likes most about wrestling is that it lets each athlete shine in his or her own right. Unlike football, where there can only be one quarterback or standout lineman who makes all the tackles, in wrestling, each contestant can be spotlighted.
“Everyone can be a star,” he said.
At a practice, the kids will run, stretch and do drills. They will learn new moves and eventually will wrestle each other. In one drill, where the kids wrestled from smallest to largest, trying to knock their opponent out of a circle on a mat, the rest of the group cheered on both wrestlers.
“You would not have seen this when we first started,” Goebert said about the focus that nearly all of the youngsters showed while the drill was going on.
Sportsmanship, attentiveness and respect are paramount in his program, Goebert said — and it carries over to home and the classroom.
“We’ve had multiple parents tell us the huge improvements they have seen in their kids, along with teachers saying the same,” Goebert said. “Wrestling is much bigger than just the sport. It teaches these kids numerous life lessons and builds confidence in kids tremendously.”