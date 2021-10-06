CLIFTON SPRINGS — Registration is open for multiple youth basketball programs at Midlakes Elementary School.
The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental focused program. This program is mainly focused on basic knowledge of basketball, skills, team building and character development.
- 2021-2022 YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE ( 1ST-6TH GRADE)
When: Nov. 1 — Jan. 1
Program Fee: 1st — 2nd Grade: $60 Member/$65 Non-Member
3rd — 6th Grade: $70 Member/$80 Non-Member
There is a 10% multiple sibling discount, which is applied to the youngest sibling, To register online contact the Y to apply the multiple sibling discount code.
2021-2022 LITTLE DRIBBLERS ( Age 3 — KINDERGARTEN)
Get a jump start on team work and fundamentals. Practices involves warm-up drills, ball handling and shooting stations, ending with basketball vocabulary exercises. Little Dribblers also has the opportunity to buddy up with the Midlakes High School teams.
When: Nov. 1 — Jan. 1.
Where: Midlakes Elementary School
Program Fee: $50 Member/$55 Non-Member
There is a 10% multiple sibling discount, which is applied to the youngest sibling, if you are planning to register online contact the Y to apply the multiple sibling discount.
To register, visit https://www.csaymca.org/basketball.html