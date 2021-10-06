CLIFTON SPRINGS — Registration is open for multiple youth basketball programs at Midlakes Elementary School.

The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental focused program. This program is mainly focused on basic knowledge of basketball, skills, team building and character development.

  • 2021-2022 YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE ( 1ST-6TH GRADE)

When: Nov. 1 — Jan. 1

Program Fee: 1st — 2nd Grade: $60 Member/$65 Non-Member

3rd — 6th Grade: $70 Member/$80 Non-Member

There is a 10% multiple sibling discount, which is applied to the youngest sibling, To register online contact the Y to apply the multiple sibling discount code.

2021-2022 LITTLE DRIBBLERS ( Age 3 — KINDERGARTEN)

Get a jump start on team work and fundamentals. Practices involves warm-up drills, ball handling and shooting stations, ending with basketball vocabulary exercises. Little Dribblers also has the opportunity to buddy up with the Midlakes High School teams.

When: Nov. 1 — Jan. 1.

Where: Midlakes Elementary School

Program Fee: $50 Member/$55 Non-Member

There is a 10% multiple sibling discount, which is applied to the youngest sibling, if you are planning to register online contact the Y to apply the multiple sibling discount.

To register, visit https://www.csaymca.org/basketball.html

