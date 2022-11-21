ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday, Nov. 20, the New York State Police is increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, following a thwarted attack on Jewish communities in New York City and a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado. These efforts build on Governor Hochul's record increase in funding to protect targets of hate crimes and to combat domestic extremism.
"I have directed the New York State Police to ramp up monitoring and increase support for communities that are potential targets of hate crimes," Governor Hochul said. "Here in New York, we will not tolerate violence or bigotry toward any community. We stand united against hate — today and every day."
New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission."
At Governor Hochul's direction, New York State Police is ramping up surveillance for communities that are potential targets of hate crime. State Police is in contact with the NYPD and continues to monitor social media for hateful threats that may impact New Yorkers. The State Police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is conducting outreach to LGBTQ communities across New York, as well as to synagogues and other Jewish community spaces in the state.
MTA Police, State Police, the NYPD and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force collaborated to arrest two armed men at Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan who are accused of traveling to New York City with plans to cause violence towards the Jewish community. Increased resources provided by Governor Hochul to the State Police and the New York State Intelligence Center contributed to these arrests.
Following the white supremacist shooting in Buffalo, Governor Hochul expanded state resources dedicated to combated hateful extremism and violence. Governor Hochul issued an Executive Order directing the New York State Police to establish a dedicated unit within the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) to track domestic extremism and increase social media monitoring at the Intelligence Center. She also worked with the legislature to triple the state's gun violence intelligence resources by staffing NYSIC with a team of analysts who can investigate gun crimes across the state. Governor Hochul also signed legislationthat took effect last month increasing the reimbursement for victims and survivors whose essential personal property was lost or damaged as a result of hate crimes and other crimes to $2,500 - five times the previous limit.
Earlier this month, Governor Hochul announced a $96 million investment to strengthen safety and security measures at nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs or mission. Governor Hochul also announced $10 million to support the creation of threat assessment and management teams in counties across New York State.