SYRACUSE — Dino Babers dated himself while talking about the latest news in conference realignment.
“I can still remember when the Pac-12 was the Pac-8,” Babers said with a laugh. “You would never think that that league, wrapped around one of the bowl games — the Rose Bowl game being the granddaddy of them all with the Big Ten — that they would ever lose it.”
The Pac-8 notably changed to the Pac-10 in 1978 and then to the Pac-12 in 2011.
Now, after a turbulent week, it’s down to just four member institutions following the departures of six more programs for other Power Five conferences.
“Here we are,” Babers continued. “This day and age. Adjust and improvise.”
The Syracuse football coach took several questions about his views on conference realignment during his weekly chat with media following Tuesday’s practice.
Though Babers did not go too in-depth on the topic, he did refer to it as “interesting” and noted that even just six years ago, these types of drastic changes would have been unthinkable.
He implied he has not had conversations with Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack about realignment, but that if he had, he wouldn’t discuss the details of those talks.
As of Tuesday morning, exploratory talks had begun within the ACC over adding Cal and Stanford to the conference. The schools are two of the four — with Oregon State and Washington State — set to remain in the Pac-12 beginning in the 2024 season.
UCLA and the University of Southern California announced their moves to the Big Ten at the end of June 2022.
Thirteen months later, as the Pac-12’s media rights deal expired, the dominoes continued to fall: Colorado announced a return to the Big 12, and Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are joining the conference, too. Washington and Oregon are departing for the Big Ten.
Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State have not yet made official moves to transition to other conferences.
Conference realignment undeniably centers around money: how individual programs can get more, how entire conferences can get more and how TV networks can get more.
The ACC is third behind the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten in revenue. The ACC’s media grant of rights with its member schools, which runs through the 2036 season, is considered to be ironclad, preventing schools from leaving for better money. Florida State has threatened to try to break free of it.
There is an Aug. 15 deadline for programs to inform the ACC of intentions to leave the conference following the 2023-24 academic year.