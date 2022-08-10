HURON — A 13-year-old died Wednesday as the result of an ATV accident near Brick Schoolhouse Road, state police report.
Troopers said that they responded to a residence on the road at about 12:33 p.m. after they received a report of a serious injury ATV accident. After troopers arrived, they located the caller who was giving CPR to the 13-year-old male.
Troopers took over life saving techniques, performing CPR and used an AED. Wayne County Advanced Life Support then arrived on the scene, and took over life saving measures, until the teen was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital.
Troopers, who did not identify the teen, were notified at approximately 2:08 p.m. that he had died.
The investigation is continuing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
State police did not indicate if the teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.