As the only hospital in Ontario County that delivers babies, F.F. Thompson Hospital was recently recognized by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield with a Blue Distinction Centers+ (BDC+) for Maternity Care designation, as part ofthe Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
“Our Birthing Center’s mission is ‘To facilitate a birth experience that honors the diverse needs of women and their families. In a healthful and nurturing manner, we promote a safe passage, maternal bonding and neonatal wellness,’” said Deborah Jones, Director of Obstetrical Nursing. “Our mission embodies the goals of the Blue Distinction Program: recognition of diversity, inclusion, quality improvement, and patient safety. We are extremely proud of our program, and the recognition from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield forour superior outcomes is a welcome validation of those measures. We strive to serve all members of our community with the same level of quality and safety.”
According to Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, racial and ethnic disparities arepersistent and widespread across maternal healthcare, primarily driven bysocioeconomic status, geographic location, and implicit provider bias. To help address these gaps in care and to help ensure the better health of mothers, The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association enhanced its quality evaluation for the Maternity Care program to address key factors driving theUnited States’ maternal health crisis, such as preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, high utilization of Caesarean sections, andracial and ethnic disparities in maternal healthcare.
After meeting the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program’s selectioncriteria, Thompson was first recognized by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care in 2016, with its first re-designation in 2018. Jones noted the hospital also holds Advanced Perinatal Certification from The Joint Commission, the nation’s premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body.
In addition, Thompson is known for a consistently low primary cesarean rate as well as a consistently high breastfeeding rate thanks to exemplary lactation support. To make the hospital’s maternity care more accessible to residents of the Geneva area as well as residents of Yates and Seneca counties, Thompson Health opened an OB-GYN office at 765 Geneva Crossing Way in Geneva in December 2019.
With Dr. Francis Finneran and Samera Sorell, a certified nurse-midwife, the office welcomed even more patients than anticipated in 2020, despite the unexpected disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the patients seen were new to Thompson.
Finneran and Sorell are among 11 providers with the Canandaigua Medical Group OB-GYN practice, which is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, a part of UR Medicine. The practice also has locations in Canandaigua, Farmington and Victor.
In February, Thompson’s building on Geneva Crossing Way will become home to the health system’s newest primary care location: Geneva Crossing Family Practice with Dr. Laurel Dallmeyer.
To learn more about the obstetric and gynecologic services available through Thompson, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/OBGYN. For information on primary care providers who are accepting new patients, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/PrimaryCare.