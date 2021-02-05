Ontario Insurance Company

Small Business Protection Plans

COMMERCIAL LINES:

Business Owner Policies

Commercial Fire & General Liability Insurance

Commercial Bed & Breakfast Insurance

Craftsman 12/Pak Program

Home-Based Business

Inland Marine Insurance

Special Multi-Peril Policy

Mechanical, Electrical or Pressure Systems Breakdown

Umbrella Liability Products

The Craft Brewer's Kit

General Liability

Property coverage

Food contamination

Foundation and

Underground pipes

Transportation

Contractors Protection Plans

PROPERTY COVERAGE

(LIMIT PROVIDED)

LIABILITY COVERAGE

(LIMIT PROVIDED)

ENHANCED ENDORSEMENTS

Repairman’s Floater

Installation Floater

Home Insurance Protection Plans

PROPERTY COVERAGE

LIABILITY COVERAGE

ENHANCEMENT ENDORSEMENTS

Tenant Improvements & Betterments

Added Water Damage

Underground Utility Line Endorsement

Equipment Breakdown Enhancement Endorsement

Special Protection For Personal Property

Farmowners Insurance

PROPERTY COVERAGE

Home and Detached Structures, Personal Property, Expenses for a Temporary Residence incurred under a Covered Loss, Barns, Outbuildings and Silos, Equipment Breakdown & Glass Coverage

LIABILITY COVERAGE

Personal Liability, Commercial Liability (Farm Premises & Operations), Additional Farm and/or Residence Premises, Business General Liability, Business General Liability - Extra Coverage, Custom Farming, Farm Population Liability & Umbrella Liability

Inland Marine COVERAGE

Farm Equipment & Livestock

