Ontario Insurance Company

Small Business Protection Plans
COMMERCIAL LINES:
Business Owner Policies
Commercial Fire & General Liability Insurance
Commercial Bed & Breakfast Insurance
Craftsman 12/Pak Program
Home-Based Business
Inland Marine Insurance
Special Multi-Peril Policy
Mechanical, Electrical or Pressure Systems Breakdown
Umbrella Liability Products
The Craft Brewer's Kit
General Liability
Property coverage
Food contamination
Foundation and
Underground pipes
Transportation
Contractors Protection Plans
PROPERTY COVERAGE
(LIMIT PROVIDED)
LIABILITY COVERAGE
(LIMIT PROVIDED)
ENHANCED ENDORSEMENTS
Repairman’s Floater
Installation Floater
Home Insurance Protection Plans
PROPERTY COVERAGE
LIABILITY COVERAGE
ENHANCEMENT ENDORSEMENTS
Tenant Improvements & Betterments
Added Water Damage
Underground Utility Line Endorsement
Equipment Breakdown Enhancement Endorsement
Special Protection For Personal Property
Farmowners Insurance
PROPERTY COVERAGE
Home and Detached Structures, Personal Property, Expenses for a Temporary Residence incurred under a Covered Loss, Barns, Outbuildings and Silos, Equipment Breakdown & Glass Coverage
LIABILITY COVERAGE
Personal Liability, Commercial Liability (Farm Premises & Operations), Additional Farm and/or Residence Premises, Business General Liability, Business General Liability - Extra Coverage, Custom Farming, Farm Population Liability & Umbrella Liability
Inland Marine COVERAGE
Farm Equipment & Livestock