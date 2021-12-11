About the judges
The following people served as judges in this year’s cookie contest. Learn about them in their own words.
Kal Awad, chef and owner of State Bakery and Smokehouse, Canoga: “Our business takes an integrative approach to European techniques and American traditions in baking. I have eight years of bakery experience and cookie consumption.”
Maria Carlo, Blue Heron Bakery in Penn Yan: “My love for baking is rooted in my Italian heritage. Some of my fondest childhood memories are of baking with my mother and grandmother. I’ve carried on their Christmas tradition of giving assorted cookie platters to family, friends and neighbors. In 2007, I opened Café Baristeando, a small, specialty café-bakery in Guatemala. Currently, I am one of a team of bakers at Blue Heron Bakery in Penn Yan.”
Tomás Gonzalez, one of the owners of Bella’s Restaurant in Geneva: “I just got back from a 17-day trip to Italy/Sicily where I was looking for new dishes and desserts for the restaurant. That includes lots of Italian cookies! Also, my family has a yearly tradition where everyone comes together on the second weekend of December to make thousands of cookies for all our families and friends. There will be 20-25 family members who will gather at my cousin’s house and we will bake all varieties of Italian cookies beginning Thursday and running through Sunday night, 15 hours a day.”
Andrea Hampton, owner and founder of Sweet Impressions in Newark: “Growing up on the apron strings of my mother and grandmothers, my love of baking started at an early age. While I was learning to read and bake, I misread “Vanilla Extract” as “Vanilla EXTRA” and in went an entire bottle instead of a teaspoon. I have since honed my skills and now specialize in traditional European holiday cookies including Springerle, Speculaas and other seasonal selections including my own creations, all of which are all formed using cookie molds which leave a “sweet impression” on each cookie that leaves the bakery.
Beth Kesel, advertising director at the Finger Lakes Times: “I have been trained by the Culinary Institute of America in Poughkeepsie and later was offered several job opportunities as a pastry chef at a few four-star restaurants in NYC. Needless to say, I declined them all to be the advertising director at the Finger Lakes Times. My creativity, imagination and ability to sell tall tales like this one made me the ideal candidate. The reality is, I just really like cookies and was honored to be asked to be one of the judges this year.”
— Susan Clark Porter