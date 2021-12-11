Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Livingston and Ontario counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Some property damage possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&