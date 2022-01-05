The "thunderous" noise of hundreds of protestors forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 lives vividly in the memory of U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko one year later.
Barricaded in the House chamber, Tonko heard the intruders pounding at the doors, shouting for entry and the unmistakable pop of a gun shot.
"There was that moment, perhaps several moments, where we thought, 'are we going to make it out of here?'" Tonko recalled.
Tonko, D-Amsterdam, was one of about 25 or so representatives stuck in the upper-level gallery in the House chamber when protestors supporting former President Donald J. Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, seeking to stop a vote to certify President Joe Biden as the victor in the 2020 election.
That day at the U.S. Capitol sent an undeniable jolt through American politics, one that continues to reverberate.
Just hours after the attack on the Capitol, Congress voted to certify the 2020 election results, the very action the protestors sought to stop. Some Republicans voted against the certification, however, and continued to voice concerns about how the election was conducted.
The attack prompted Congress to impeach Trump for his role in the "Stop the Steal" election rally that sent droves of his supporters from the mall to the Capitol complex. Trump became the first U.S. President to be impeached twice.
A Capitol Police officer and four participants in the storming of the Capitol died on or shortly after Jan. 6.
In the months that followed, more than 700 people have been arrested for crimes related to the assault on the Capitol and law enforcement investigations are continuing. Criminal cases for the participants are unfolding around the country and some have resulted in prison time.
Congress has formed a bipartisan committee to investigate the events surrounding Jan. 6. That committee has been subpoenaing documents and gathering testimony from Trump's inner circle and others.
The U.S. Capitol Police has also been reformed and awarded supplemental funding to beef up its defenses and recruit officers.
And the traumatic shock of the undemocratic violence of Jan. 6 has lingered in the minds of lawmakers and others trapped in the Capitol complex one year ago. Tonko said he has participated in discussions with an informal support group of other lawmakers who were trapped in the gallery with him.
"I think it's important for us to share with one another how we're doing," Tonko said. "It was a very frightening experience for many if not all of us. When you look back and see the b-roll of the day's events, it's hard to imagine that that was all going on and without your comprehension of it all."
That day, Tonko and other House members were directed to grab gas masks and watched as Capitol Police blockaded them inside the gilded House chamber. They heard protestors break the glass on the windows of doors leading into the chamber. As the unruly crowds banged against the doors for entry, the lawmakers lay on the floor, huddled beneath the rows of seats.
Later, when a route out of the chamber was secured, Tonko and the other representatives crawled on the ground on the gallery toward a safe door at the end of the chamber. One legislator lay on the floor hyperventilating. One moved in pain from a recent knee surgery, Tonko remembered.
Police whisked the legislators out of the gallery, down a back stairwell and into the tunnels below the U.S. Capitol. There, they joined masses of Capitol staff, journalists and lawmakers packed wall-to-wall, many stressed and scared, as they slowly walked away from the danger. Finally, they reached a protected conference room.
"It was quite a shattering event because there was a rocking of the foundation of the Capitol that was, I believe, deliberate," Tonko said. "While that building withstood that pressure, the more significant statement is that our democracy was not rocked. ... Democracy prevailed and the insurrectionists failed."
Many House members were safe in their offices when the protestors broke into the Capitol. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was down on the House floor with gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Shirley. U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, D-Queens, hid alone in a side room near the House chamber, doors barricaded by chairs as rioters thundered outside.
On the opposite side of the Capitol, senators, including New York's Kirsten Gillibrand and Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, were similarly locked inside the ornate Senate chamber, guarded by Capitol law enforcement, until they could be safely evacuated.
"I remember feeling fear and anxiety from inside the chamber, but the full weight of the attack did not strike me until the impeachment proceedings when I was able to see the full video footage," Gillibrand said Tuesday. "To this day, those videos are unbelievably frightening and extremely alarming."
Gillibrand said she was grateful for the actions of the Capitol Police. She urged work to continue to hold anyone responsible for planning the violence on Jan. 6 accountable to prevent similar events from unfolding again.
Outside the Capitol, on the National Mall that day, Republican Liz Joy attended the Stop the Steal rally. Joy, who ran against Tonko in the 20th District in 2020 and is campaigning against him again, said she was quite a distance from the Capitol, amid the crowd of rally goers and was unaware of the violence until later.
"Throughout 2020 the media described rioters, looters, burning businesses and beating people as peaceful protesters, despite the violence and destruction we all saw with our own eyes," Joy said Tuesday. "On Jan. 6, the same media did the exact opposite and refused to cover the 1 million Americans who traveled to hear the president speak on election integrity and then left peacefully. Anyone who commits violent or destructive acts should be held accountable."
Thousands of people are estimated to have attended the Jan. 6 rally on the mall, not 1 million, according fact-checking by Politifact.
Schumer said the events that day demonstrate the need to pass new federal election laws to protect people's right to vote. Senate Democrats have been trying to reach consensus on a voting bill, but have been unable to win any Republican support as is needed for passage.
"Jan. 6 was the result of an effort by Donald Trump and his supporters to delegitimize our elections and perpetuate the 'Big Lie,'" Schumer said. "The election subversion efforts we are seeing all across the country today are a direct continuation of Jan. 6 and the 'Big Lie.'"
Congress will observe the anniversary of Jan. 6 with a prayer vigil and members recounting testimonials from that day.
