ALBANY — Abdul Satar followed in horror on television and social media as chaos enveloped the Kabul airport.
People clamoring around airplanes, packing the runaways, clinging to landing gear.
"There's no words I can use to describe it," said Satar, a representative of the Islamic Association of the Capital District.
The images, said Satar, trickled out in dribs and drabs, leaving a woefully incomplete portrait of what's going on nationwide as the country fell to the Taliban.
"We just see little clips of what's going on in the airport," Satar said on Monday. "We don't know the bigger picture going on in Afghanistan."
Like others, the images left Satar, who emigrated to U.S. in 1982, feeling helpless, but also wary of the deepening humanitarian crisis and how to tangibly help people.
Amid the collapse of the Afghanistan government, leaders of the Capital Region's Muslim community are ready to welcome refugees and are in the early stages of tightening up their infrastructure to offer support once people land on the ground.
"The mosques are collectively coming up with a system to try to help people," said Khalid Bhatti, president of the center's board of trustees at the Al-Hidaya Center in Latham. "As people of the same faith, we feel obliged to do the best that we can to help them."
The overwhelming majority of Afghans are Muslim, most of them Sunni.
Religious leaders have done it before, more recently, helping Syrians who have fled their nation's prolonged conflict.
Officials are also discussing how to bolster their ranks of volunteers, Bhatti said on Monday, and are in the preliminary stages of setting up committees.
That's not to say the groundwork hasn't been laid already.
There's a long-established pipeline that works to guide people through the immigration process and resettle them, starting with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) and running through local organizations like the Refugee Community Health Partnership Program and West Hill Refugee Welcome Center in Albany.
Those agencies, among mosques and religious centers, help provide critical transition services to refugees once they get to the U.S.
That includes helping parents enroll their kids in school, setting up medical appointments, facilitating literacy programming, getting bus passes and helping transplants navigate unfamiliar grocery store shelves to find halal food.
Nuria Rasoully estimated she has helped at least 20 families in the past four years through her work with Al-Hidaya.
Rasoully recounted working with an Afghan woman in her 30s with five kids who hailed from a rural village who had never seen a doctor.
"When I saw their situation, it's not that they don't want to do it — they can't do it," Rasoully said.
She still keeps in touch with the family, who are now thriving.
Like other Afghan transplants, Rasoully is desperately trying to keep tabs on friends and family members who remain in the country.
Phone connections are spotty, adding an additional layer of anxiety.
One family member recounted to Rasoully fleeing their home last week.
They picked up their child, held their hand and ran, Rasoully said.
Later, her nephew called: "I don't know where to go," he said. "Help us."
"We hope for the best," Rasoully said.
Satar said he personally received a phone call from an Afghan senator pleading for help.
He estimated 300 Afghans have resettled in the Capital Region in recent years, many of them former interpreters for the U.S. military.
The U.S. has evacuated around 2,000 applicants for the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program and their families, according to Roll Call. Yet as many as 50,000 remain in the nation now under control of the Taliban, advocates estimate.
The U.S. has slots for 34,500 under its SIV program, the outlet reported.
Jill Peckenpaugh, director of the Albany field office of the USCRI, couldn't confirm those numbers on Monday.
But 75 SIVs were issued last year for people who have relocated to the Capital Region, and USCRI expects an additional 400 refugees next year, 25 percent of them SIVs.
"This year, by far, we've received the most SIV requests for New York state," Peckenpaugh said, with Rochester leading the pack.
New York accepted 93 refugees on SIVs from Afghanistan between Oct. 1, 2020, and July 31, according to the Refugee Processing Center. By comparison, before former President Donald Trump's administration, New York had resettled 272 Afghan refugees (not SIVs) in the 2016 fiscal year before the numbers were slashed.
The agency tries to group families together.
"They can easily integrate if their friends and family are here," Peckenpaugh said.
At present, they're continuing to attempt to reunite a recently relocated Albany mom with her four kids, who remain in Kabul and are awaiting SIVs before they can exit the country.
"The store near the apartment is closed there," the mother, Suneeta, said in a statement issued by USCRI late Monday. "They had some rice and flour left, but need food. They are waiting for [the] store to reopen and also waiting for me to send them some money, but the banks are closed too and may stay closed for few more days."
President Joe Biden defended the U.S. pullout on Monday, contending that some Afghans did not want to leave their country prematurely, hopeful the nation would remain stable. But he renewed vows his administration would continue to work to get allies who helped the U.S. out of the country.
The West Hill Refugee Welcome Center has helped find housing for about two dozen people, including Afghans, Syrians, Burmese and Sudanese, among other nationalities.
CEO Tim Dougherty acknowledges the collapse of Afghanistan has placed refugee resettlement under a renewed public spotlight.
But the work is hard and grueling, and successful resettlement requires not only financial resources, but a long-term commitment and buy-in from the community to support people once they've been resettled in local neighborhoods.
"Asking them to come, and not helping them to resettle, we can't do that, either," Dougherty said.
Housing remains a chronic need.
"There's a real shortage and a real need to help people in the community who have been resettled," Dougherty said. "It's an extremely complicated, sensitive and nuanced thing."
Peckenpaugh agreed.
"We're short on apartments and people setting up apartments," she said.
The need for volunteers to help with programming, beautify properties and do the unsung grunt work is ongoing, Dougherty said.
Like other resettlement organizations, the West Hill Refugee Welcome Center is accepting donations and volunteers.
Satar acknowledged the existing groundwork. Yet at the same time, he can't help but feel a sense of helplessness at the sheer gravity and scope of the widening crisis.
"What can you do about it?" he said. "Can you provide them with three months of rent? Three months of food?"
He fell silent and sighed.
"These are my people."
