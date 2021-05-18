Andrew Giuliani launched a long-shot 2022 bid for New York governor on Tuesday and vowed to “have a lot of fun” as he seeks to become the first Republican in Albany’s Executive Mansion in nearly two decades.
The 35-year-old son to embattled ex-Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the second Republican to enter the GOP primary race to unseat Gov. Cuomo next year, announced his campaign in a Twitter video.
“Lots of exciting times around here,” Giuliani, wearing a red tie and blue suit, says in the video. “We’re looking forward to saving our state. We’re going to work our butts off, and I tell you what: We’re going to have a lot of fun doing it.”
Giuliani’s campaign could prove a serious headache for Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, the other Republican in the race who had hoped to become the sole standard-bearer for Republican voters in next year’s gubernatorial election.
The younger Giuliani’s campaign announcement comes less than three weeks after his father’s apartment and law office was raided by the FBI as part of a criminal investigation into his 2019 dealings in Ukraine.
Despite his legal woes, Rudy Giuliani is expected to play a role in his son’s campaign.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
