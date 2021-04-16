Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused a Chicago prosecutor of lying to a judge about the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
The firebrand progressive lawmaker said it was much more than an unintentional “error” when the prosecutor falsely claimed that Toledo had a gun in his hand when a police officer shot him dead on a Chicago street.
“The prosecutor did not ‘make an error.’ He lied,” AOC tweeted late Thursday night. “He lied about the police killing a child.”
Ocasio-Cortez said the prosecutor’s actions illustrate the need for far-reaching reforms to the criminal justice system, not just holding individual police officers accountable for their actions.
“An entire system ... exists to protect, defend, and cover-up state violence,” AOC added.
A Cook County prosecutor made a false claim about Toledo during a court hearing for another man being held in connection with the incident that led to the deadly shooting.
A spokesperson for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx claimed that the prosecutor “failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court.” There was no immediate word on whether the prosecutor would face disciplinary action or punishment by the judge in the case.
Police body camera footage that was released Thursday shows that Toledo had nothing in his hands and had his hands up when Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman shot him once in the chest before dawn on March 29.
Police were responding to reports of shots fired in the mostly Latino Little Village neighborhood on the city’s southwest side. They said the boy had a handgun on him a split-second before the fatal shooting and apparently tossed it to the ground.
A gun was discovered nearby.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for calm Thursday as the city braced itself for protests over the killing.
The shocking video was released as a jury in Minneapolis prepares next week to begin deliberations in the trial of the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd last spring.
“We live in a city that is traumatized by a long history of police violence and misconduct,” Lightfoot said. “it is certainly understandable why so many of our residents are feeling that all too familiar surge of outrage and pain.”
