Jul. 14—General Motors plans to hire 100 people for its Lockport components plant, to help meet customer demand for full-size pickup trucks and other vehicles.
The hiring push comes as the auto industry responds to robust demand for vehicles, while coping with a shortage of computer chips that has disrupted manufacturing. Automakers have adjusted their vehicle production schedules and, in some cases, delayed shipment of vehicles to dealers.
GM says production at its two Buffalo-area plants — the components plant in Lockport and an engine plant in the Town of Tonawanda — have not been impacted by the chip shortage.
Ford has a stamped-parts plant in Hamburg, but the automaker is not providing specifics of how the chip shortage is affecting its components plants, said Kelli Felker, a company spokeswoman.
Meanwhile, new auto sales have held strong, even as inventory is stretched thin, which has helped maintain demand for the components made at the local auto plants.
Inventory is "likely to be tight" heading into next year, as automakers struggle with the chip shortage through the rest of this year, said Patrick Manzi, the National Automobile Dealers Association's chief economist.
Automakers are trying to recoup the supply of chips they had at their disposal prior to the pandemic.
"Many of the auto manufacturers canceled their chip orders when they thought Covid was going to stop everything and slow their production," said Art Wheaton, an automotive industry expert at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations in Buffalo.
By the time automakers were ready to ramp up production again, Wheaton said, they discovered the chips they counted on had been redirected to other products, such as cellphones and video game systems. Now the automakers scrambling to find other suppliers.
President Biden has advocated increasing domestic semiconductor manufacturing, to help alleviate those types of supply problems. But bringing that type of new capacity online takes time, Wheaton said.
Automakers are using different tactics to cope with the chip shortage. Some are scaling back production of certain vehicles, or temporarily suspending manufacturing at certain assembly plants.
Some automakers are building vehicles without certain features that require chips, or assembling vehicles without chips, parking them in a lot, and waiting for chips to arrive before shipping the vehicles to dealers.
New-vehicle sales in the region have risen despite the chip shortage. New vehicle sales nationwide increased slightly during the second quarter, although the pace of sales slowed during May and June, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.
Locally, the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association reported new-vehicle sales through the first half of the year were up 40% over the same period in 2020. Neither year's figures included sales heavyweight Chevrolet, which does not publicly disclose its results for the Buffalo Niagara region.
But another top selling brand, Ford, reported new-vehicle sales increased 20% in the first six months at its nine area dealers from the same period a year ago. Last year, dealers in New York State labored under restrictions on their operations at the outset of the pandemic, impacting their ability to make sales.
Nationally, demand is particularly strong for light trucks and SUVs, which combined accounted for 77% of all new vehicles sold in the first half of the year, according to the NADA. The trade group said those vehicles' market share is expected to continue moving toward an 80% market share.
The strong demand for trucks is a big reason for the hiring at the GM plant in Lockport.
At the Lockport plant — which formerly operated under the names Harrison Radiator and Delphi — GM wants to fill 80 hourly temporary positions and 20 full-time salaried group leader jobs. The plant makes a variety of parts for vehicles, including powertrain cooling and HVAC components and systems. With about 1,500 hourly and salaried employees, the facility is one of the region's largest manufacturers.
The production jobs GM is hiring for at the Lockport site are a combination of full-time and part-time positions. In either case, "candidates must be flexible to work any day, including weekends, and any shift," the automaker said.
GM is trying to hire at a time when competition for talent is fierce, with the state's minimum wage now at $12.50 an hour and the minimum wage for fast-food workers reaching $15 an hour earlier this month.
The base-pay rate for GM's temporary production jobs at the Lockport complex is $16.67 per hour. The part-time workers will be limited to 32 hours a week, while full-time employees will work a minimum of 40 hours per week.
Both part-time and full-time temporary production workers are eligible for health care benefits and paid holidays on their 91st calendar day of employment, GM said. While the jobs are temporary, GM says current temporary workers may receive preference if regular full-time jobs become available.
A career fair is scheduled at the plant, at 200 Upper Mountain Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
GM said it will conduct job interviews and perform drug testing on site in order to make same-day hiring decisions. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be eligible to work in the United States.
