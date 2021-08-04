ALBANY — President Joe Biden said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should resign from office, a stance he had previously avoided taking until an investigation into sexual harassment of the governor was completed. He avoided weighing in on an impeachment inquiry because he said he was not aware of the details of the findings.
Biden's stance was one echoed across political lines in Albany and Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as elected leaders and others called for Cuomo to resign or face articles of impeachment to be drafted by the state Legislature. The statements followed a report by Attorney General Letitia James, which found the governor sexually harassed multiple women, violating state and federal law.
"Yes," Biden said, when asked by a reporter if Cuomo should resign. "I understand that the state Legislature may decide to impeach; I don't know that for a fact. ... I am sure that some embraces were totally innocent, but apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren't."
Cuomo gave no indication of a willingness to resign, but Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said that the Democratic majority has lost confidence in the governor and that he could "no longer remain in office."
"We will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible," Heastie said in a statement delivered late Tuesday afternoon, hours after the Democrats went into a conference meeting to discuss the report. He said they are awaiting the remaining documents and evidence from James' office.
The Assembly's Judiciary Committee is conducting its own far-reaching investigation into Cuomo, a probe Heastie has previously said would likely need to be completed before any articles of impeachment were drafted.
Earlier in the day, almost immediately after James' report came out, Heastie said Cuomo was "not fit for office" based on the conduct described in the report. He called its findings "disturbing," adding the "details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching."
The speaker's statement stopped short of calling for Cuomo's resignation, something Heastie has been hesitant to do as accusations against the governor have piled up. By later in the day, the Speaker seemed more open to the idea of impeachment, a process that must begin in the Assembly.
Democratic governors Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Dan McKee of Rhode Island, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, in a joint statement, said they were appalled at the investigation's findings and said Cuomo should resign.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, also issued a statement condemning Cuomo's actions but she stopped short of calling for him to resign. If the Assembly passes articles of impeachment, Hochul would take office as acting governor until Cuomo could be tried in the Senate.
"No one is above the law," Hochul said in a statement.
Hochul also did not go as far as to call for an impeachment. After saying that Cuomo's actions, according to James' report, are "repulsive and unlawful behavior," Hochul said she did not feel it was appropriate to comment further "because lieutenant governors stand next in the line of succession."
In a recorded statement released two hours after James' news conference began, Cuomo said the "facts are much different than what has been portrayed." He called for the courts to be the arbiter of facts. He spoke to the public from the Executive Mansion in Albany, where the most serious allegation against him — the charge that he forcibly groped a female staffer — allegedly took place.
An attorney for Cuomo, Rita M. Glavin, released an 85-page position statement on the governor's public website; Glavin's firm was paid $285,000 by Cuomo's reelection campaign in the first half of the year, according to campaign finance filings.
James' findings are "unfair and inaccurate," Glavin said, reflecting an "utterly biased investigation" that "willfully ignored evidence inconsistent with the narrative they have sought to weave from the outset."
Heastie recently said the James report itself may not be enough to prompt the Assembly to reconvene. The state Legislature is currently on break, and is not scheduled to regularly return to Albany until January.
Heastie was lambasted by some for his position, which he spoke to reporters about during an unrelated event. The comments were deemed a "cover-up in progress" by attorney Debra S. Katz, who represents Charlotte Bennett, a former aide who accused the governor of sexual harassment, including trying to groom her for sex.
The report's findings could be enough to proceed with an article of impeachment and could take the place of at least some of the work of the Judiciary Committee's concurrent investigation, said Assemblyman Phil Steck, who represents parts of the Capital Region and is on the committee.
"If our attorneys have been finding the same thing," Steck told the Times Union, "it would seem to be a waste of resources to repeat it, would it not?"
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay called the governor's behavior "abhorrent and absolutely unacceptable."
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins — who initially called for the governor to resign in March — also called for his resignation based on the "unacceptable behavior by Gov. Cuomo and his administration."
"As I said, when these disturbing allegations first came to light, the governor must resign for the good of the state," Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. "Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as governor."
Stewart-Cousins, like other Democrats, have been criticized for standing alongside the governor after calling for his resignation. Democrats have often rebuked those questions, pointing to the need to do what they could that was best for their constituents, which sometimes meant having to work alongside the current governor.
Stewart-Cousins, in an interview with Spectrum News, said she doesn't "know who would be striking the deal with" if Cuomo attempted to barter an arrangement in which he would not run for reelection in exchange for avoiding an impeachment inquiry or forced resignation.
Republican Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt called it a "sad and sobering day" for New Yorkers.
Ortt, speaking to the press later in the day, said that the Assembly should not wait for its investigations into every element of accusations against Cuomo, like nursing homes and a $5.1 million book deal, to be complete before bringing articles of impeachment. He said, if necessary, they can amend the articles, if need be.
"You don't say, 'Let's let this person continue in the public or in the community until we know all of the things they've done.' That just seems kind of a ridiculous statement," Ortt said. "It's maybe more of an excuse to not move forward and to not take action."
The bipartisan calls for Cuomo's exit came from Congress, as well.
"The New York Attorney General's report today confirms my worst fears," U.S. Rep. Paul D. Tonko, D-Amsterdam, said in a statement. "The governor's victims deserve justice, the people of our state deserve better and the governor needs to resign."
Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in Congress, said "no one is above the law and today justice must be served."
Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Suffolk County Republican who is the presumptive GOP nominee for governor, said Cuomo "institutionalized widespread abuse within his administration and tried to silence his many victims, which enabled him to continue openly preying on those around him."
U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand released a joint statement that affirmed their calls in March for Cuomo to resign.
"No elected official is above the law," the New York senators said in their joint statement. "The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor's office. We continue to believe that the governor should resign."
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the "report documents unacceptable workplace behavior in the Executive Chamber at the highest level of state leadership. The women who came forward are courageous, and they have been heard. As I stated months ago, the Governor should step down."
New York State United Teachers also called for Cuomo's resignation, despite the typical lockstep the governor has with the state's unions.
"The attorney general has detailed conduct that is repugnant and indefensible in any workplace and especially in the state's highest elected office," New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said in a statement. "Equally troubling was the governor's response to the report. Sadly, both show he is unfit to serve in office."
The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association spoke to one of the allegations in the report, that a state trooper was among the women harassed.
"I'm outraged and disgusted that one of my members, who was tasked with guarding the governor and ensuring his safety, could not enjoy the same sense of security in her work environment that he was provided," NYS Troopers PBA President Thomas H. Mungeer said.
The information about the trooper who was harassed by the governor was news to the New York State Police Investigators Association.
"Today we learned that while they were protecting the governor, someone should have been protecting them from him," the association said in a statement. "NYPSIA will fight to protect our members and work to make sure and that nothing like this ever happens again."
Nearly all statements released acknowledged the stories of the women who came forward to tell their stories to the attorney general's office and thanked them for their bravery.
Read all of the documents:
___
(c)2021 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.