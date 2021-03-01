Weather Alert

...Impactful Snow Squalls Possible Later Today... Snow showers and possible snow squalls will develop in the deepening cold air across the region this afternoon and early evening. Bursts of moderate to heavy snow would be accompanied by wind gusts in excess of 30 mph...and this scenario would result in greatly reduced visibility along with a quick inch or two accumulation. The highest risk for the potentially impactful snow squalls would be from 3 PM to 8 PM...including this evenings 'rush hour'. Given the recent mild weather...ground surfaces will still be above freezing for much of today. Sharply falling temperatures later this afternoon though will encourage any melted snow from the expected snow showers and possible squalls to quickly freeze on area roadways. Untreated surfaces will become extremely slippery and offer little or no traction, creating hazardous travel conditions possible, especially during the evening commute. If traveling later today, plan on fast changing weather. Motorists that encounter snow squalls should remember to reduce their speed and to keep extra distance between themselves and other vehicles.