ALBANY — In her State of the State address that kicked off the legislative session last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will create a $200 million public-private fund for social equity applicants looking to enter the adult-use cannabis marketplace in New York.
The industry, which is estimated to soon be worth $4.2 billion, is still in its infant stages. While the newly created regulatory board has been meeting since October, the group has not yet established a regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis, or opened a call for license applications to business hopefuls.
Creating an equitable marketplace is expected to be a major focus of New York regulators, though, given that the state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act includes a goal to award 50 percent of all licenses to equity applicants, favoring communities who were disproportionately impacted by cannabis enforcement.
The governor has yet to announce further details about the public-private fund.