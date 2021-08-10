On Monday, Aug. 9, drivers with plates from Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut joined New Yorkers in line at the state's more than a dozen official customs checkpoints on the Canadian border, their passengers eager to be among the first American leisure travelers to visit our northern neighbor since the pandemic began.
While some of Canada's ports of entry posted wait times of multiple hours, according to the government's live tracker, others had no delays at all.
John Sennett, a retiree from Albany who crossed into Ontario via the Thousand Islands Bridge, found the lineup didn't look huge when he got to the border. But it took much longer than he expected — he waited an hour and 45 minutes for the 20-some cars in front of him. While his own interaction with the customs officer was quick, he noticed others were in front of the booth for as long as 20 minutes.
"I had all my documentation ready. He looked at my ArriveCAN confirmation number on my phone; he looked at the confirmation of my recent COVID test on my phone," Sennett said. "I told him I had a bunch of beer and a bunch of wine; he told me next time, try not to bring so much."
Sennett had already uploaded his proof of vaccination to the pre-entry questionnaire before traveling. From the border, he drove straight to his vacation home outside of Kingston on Wolfe Island, no quarantine required.
Though Sennett was prepared for anything at the border — he and his wife got on the road at the break of dawn — the number of "highly motivated travelers" waiting to cross Monday morning surprised him. But the slowdown at the border could have been much worse.
On Aug. 6, Canadian borders faced long delays when the Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union started a work-to-rule strike, raising concerns for how the opening for American leisure travelers would turn out. But delays were short-lived. After three years of negotiations, the union and the government came to a tentative agreement that same evening.
Chris Zimmerman, a Rochester resident who has been keeping a close eye on headlines and considering when to travel to his own vacation home in Canada, said the timing of the strike isn't too surprising.
"I guess they were thinking this is when they'll have leverage," Zimmerman said.
Unlike Sennett, Zimmerman didn't jump in his car Monday to make the border crossing even though he had ample reason to: he hasn't been to his second home near Westport, Ontario in 18 months. In the interim, a big tree fell on his boathouse.
"Trying to work with the insurance from here, you know, it's a real pain," Zimmerman said. "But it sure helps that our neighbors are from Ottawa. They've been out there quite a bit because of the pandemic, they've been a great help."
Besides being tied up with work on weekdays, Zimmerman said he hasn't been sure when they'll make the trip since information on the procedure for returning to Rochester has seemed unclear.
"There was so much conjecture on how do you get back, because the U.S. is not changing its stance until the 21st [of August]," Zimmerman said. "We'd heard some disinformation, had people saying 'oh no, you'll be stuck in Canada.' "
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently clarified in a tweet that returning American citizens and lawful permanent residents will be able to enter the country by land, as well as by air; and unlike U.S.-bound air travel, land border crossing does not currently require proof of a negative test for COVID-19.
But the two countries' borders are still asymmetrical in another way: while vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents can now enter Canada for any reason as long as they do not test positive for COVID-19, Canadians cannot drive across the border to visit family or property in the U.S.
Dr. Christopher Kirkey, the director of the Center for the Study of Canada at SUNY Plattsburgh, said it is still unclear when the Biden administration will be comfortable allowing visitors from Canada to drive into the country. Canadians are already allowed to cross into the U.S. by airplane.
"Political officials, congress folks, business officials from the Chamber of Commerce and others were almost exclusively focused on 'when will Canada open, when will Canada open,' " Kirkey said. "They were assuming erroneously that there would be a reciprocal binational arrangement so that as soon as Canada did it, the United States would do it. And that's clearly not the case."
Kirkey said that when the U.S. does change its rules, he "strongly suspects" the administration's entry requirements for Canadians will mirror those in the other direction. New obligations, like pre-entry COVID testing and vaccination status screening, bear some similarities to the types of changes borders underwent after 9/11.
"I don't see [pandemic-specific border requirements] going away any time soon. I think it's going to be refined in the weeks and months to come," Kirkey said. "And frankly, I don't think we should expect resumption to the volume of normal border traffic for months."
Many of Monday's travelers, including Sennett, who have family, friends or homes across the border have decided that the extra steps are worth the effort.
Even with no tree on his roof, Sennett knew returning to his property after so long would be bittersweet.
"We've lost two dogs since we last were here, and our dogs loved coming here," Sennet said.
But Sennett told the Times Union that he and his wife have already had their hands full reconnecting with neighbors and dealing with a nearly abandoned garden.
"We had to hack our way in, there are weeds that have grown into small trees. It reminds me of Sleeping Beauty's castle," he said. "But we're just happy to be here."
