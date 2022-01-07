The head of the Centers for Disease Control took another stab on Friday at defending the agency’s new shortened guidelines for returning to work from COVID-19 amid ongoing confusion.
Acknowledging a barrage of criticism of the new policy, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it’s safe to go back to work five days after testing positive, instead of the previously recommended 10 days, as long as you are not experiencing any symptoms.
Walensky said the agency decided to act because evolving medical science shows people are unlikely to spread COVID-19 after five days, as well as because the long stay-at-home rules were threatening to shut down health and other essential services.
“We were facing a new situation that could easily spill into other public services like police and ambulance workers,” Walensky said.
She emphasized the urgent need to wear medical-grade masks when returning to work after the five-day isolation period and avoiding immunocompromised or elderly people.
Walensky said changing guidance is a “new normal” and expected to give the most effective up-to-date medical advice to Americans as the omicron variant continues to spread faster than any previous strain of the deadly virus.
CDC scientists pushed back on questions about why the agency was not recommending that people who receive a positive COVID test also get a negative test before ending isolation and returning to work.
They say such a recommendation would not make sense because rapid COVID tests are effective at identifying when a person is infected with the disease, but not at determining when they are no longer contagious.
Walensky also announced that far more American young children are being hospitalized with omicron than with previous strains of COVID-19.
She said the number of those under five years old who are hospitalized with COVID is about 4 cases per 100,000. That rate is much higher than the figure for children older than 5, although it remains lower than the rate for adults.
Walensky said doctors are investigating whether the spike is due to those children being ineligible to be vaccinated against COVID or perhaps some particular characteristic of the omicron variant that is now by far the dominant strain in the U.S.
Scientists say trials are underway on vaccines for children under 5 but they likely won’t be ready to be authorized for use until spring at the earliest.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.