Once all students could return to school five days a week, public school superintendents started noticing something about the number of Covid-19 cases: They were plummeting.
"The warnings that the full return to school was going to see an uptick in the numbers, it has been the complete opposite of that," Cleveland Hill Superintendent Jon MacSwan said. "I have reported one case in the last three weeks."
Other superintendents have seen the same thing. Schools report when they learn of positive cases of in-person students, but in most cases, children are not contracting the disease in school.
Theories abound about why this is happening, from warmer weather to less chance for infection because more people are being vaccinated. Another reason is that students who are in school are in a much more controlled environment where masks and social distancing are enforced.
Whatever the reason, there is no doubt that once schools in Erie County were able to bring elementary students back five days a week, which for many was April 26, coronavirus cases reported by schools have gone down.
For the two-week period ending April 16, public school districts in Erie and Niagara counties reported to New York State 408 cases of Covid-19 in students who were on-site at least part of the week. By May 27, the number had dropped to 101. Western New York's positive test rate dropped to 1%, the lowest level since mid-August, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday.
"If you look at the evidence throughout the pandemic, it's been pretty clear the community rate trends very much mirror the school rates," said Dr. Stephen Turkovich, chief medical officer at John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.
And, he said, the rate of coronavirus cases in schools compared with the community rate has always been lower.
"But they will go up and down in parallel," Turkovich said. "So it's not surprising that with the cases down in Erie County that the cases are also way down in pediatric and school-age kids."
Turkovich noted that when children are not in school, they have opportunities for interactions with more people such as day care providers, friends and relatives.
"So each additional interaction carries a risk of exposure vs. going to school in a much more controlled environment where you are limiting your interactions with your bubble, with your cohort," he said.
At school, students are wearing masks and practicing social distancing, which they probably are not doing with friends and relatives, Turkovich said.
That is the theory that Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell believes is at play. Cornell, who also is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, and others predicted cases in school-aged children would go down once they could go to school full-time.
People saw the social distancing requirement that resulted in lower density in schools and the hybrid learning model as a safety measure, Cornell said.
"But the real effect of that causes the cohort of school age kids in Western New York to be mixed up, to mix with society," Cornell said.
A study outlined on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that looked at 17 schools in rural Wisconsin last fall found that most transmission occurred outside of required school activities. The students wore masks indoors and when they were within 6 feet of one another outside. They also were kept in groups or cohorts of 11 to 20 students.
There were few cases of Covid-19, while the community virus rate ranged from 7% to 40%. And no one had been vaccinated.
The study concluded "high levels of compliance, small cohort sizes (maximum of 20 students), and limited contact between cohorts likely helped mitigate in-school SARS-CoV-2 transmission and could be responsible for the low levels of transmission detected in schools."
Another recent study of 169 elementary schools in Georgia found the incidence of Covid-19 was 37% lower in schools that required teachers and staff members to use masks, and 39% lower in schools that improved ventilation.
Turkovich also said the when the weather gets warm, cases go down.
"Here in Buffalo, in particular, we have seen a pretty good correlation in cases and the weather," he said.
But he said the most important factor in declining cases probably is the increasing number of people being vaccinated.
"I think all those factors together have contributed to the decrease in cases," Turkovich said. "It's hard to know which factor has impacted it the most."
Cornell said students and parents have come to school ready to wear face masks, keep socially distant, wash hands and stay home when they feel ill.
"It's a whole community effort making sure school is safe," Cornell said.
"We've demonstrated we can do this safely, efficiently and effectively," said MacSwan, the Cleveland Hill superintendent.
___
(c)2021 The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Visit The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.) at www.buffalonews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.