The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging people, even if they’re vaccinated, to wear masks indoors in nearly all of New York state.
The CDC strongly recommends masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. That includes places with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, or 58 of New York’s 62 counties.
Four counties were added to the list over the weekend. Columbia County, Genesee County, Jefferson County, and Steuben County are now seeing “substantial” spread of Covid-19, according to CDC data released Sunday.
Chemung, Cortland, Fulton, Lewis, Oneida, Orleans, St. Lawrence, and Tompkins counties have moved from “substantial” to “high” transmission. Altogether, 40 counties are now seeing “high” transmission, including Onondaga County; a month ago, none of the state’s counties were seeing “high” transmission.
The CDC is not currently recommending masks indoors in just four counties: Clinton County, Livingston County, Schuyler County, and Wyoming County. All four are seeing “moderate” spread of the coronavirus.
As of Monday morning (based on the most recent CDC data available from Aug. 8-14), the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors includes:
High Covid transmission:
Albany County
Bronx County
Broome County
Cayuga County
Chemung County
Chenango County
Cortland County
Delaware County
Dutchess County
Fulton County
Hamilton County
Herkimer County
Kings County (Brooklyn)
Lewis County
Monroe County
Montgomery County
Nassau County
New York County (Manhattan)
Oneida County
Onondaga County
Orange County
Orleans County
Oswego County
Otsego County
Putnam County
Queens County
Rensselaer County
Richmond County (Staten Island)
Rockland County
Saratoga County
Schenectady County
Schoharie County
St. Lawrence County
Suffolk County
Sullivan County
Tioga County
Tompkins County
Ulster County
Warren County
Westchester County
Substantial Covid transmission:
Allegany County
Cattaraugus County
Chautauqua County
Columbia County
Erie County
Essex County
Franklin County
Genesee County
Greene County
Jefferson County
Madison County
Niagara County
Ontario County
Seneca County
Steuben County
Washington County
Wayne County
Yates County
The CDC previously said vaccinated people could stop wearing masks in most situations in May, but the new recommendation is largely due to the more transmissible Delta variant, which now accounts for the vast majority of Covid cases in New York state and nationwide. Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people.
Some retailers have changed mask policies in recent weeks, such as requiring face coverings for store employees and/or recommending them for customers.
The CDC also recommends face coverings indoors for teachers, staff, students and visitors in all schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status. Children under 12 are still ineligible to get vaccinated, and a large number of kids under 18 remain unvaccinated.
The CDC’s recommendation for unvaccinated people remains the same nationwide: Continue wearing a mask until you get the vaccine. And masks are still recommended for all people in crowded indoor settings, such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.