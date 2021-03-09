SYRACUSE — New York is expanding eligibility for Covid-19 vaccines to those age 60 and up, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.
Previously, eligibility was limited to those age 65 and up.
Individuals age 60 and up will be able to start making vaccine appointments starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Cuomo said during an appearance at the New York State Fairgrounds.
Eligibility is also expanding to several new groups of workers, Cuomo said. Starting March 17, public-facing employees at public entities and at nonprofit organizations will be able to get Covid shots.
Essential public workers will also be eligible, Cuomo said.
Also starting March 17, all vaccine sites in the state will be able to vaccinate anyone eligible for shots. Previously, certain vaccine sites focused only on certain groups.
Pharmacies will continue to administer shots only to those age 60 and up and teachers, Cuomo said.
MORE ON CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus in NY: Cases, maps, charts and resources
Covid update: Time to loosen vaccine eligibility, Ryan McMahon says
Fairs, carnivals start in other states: What could the NY State Fair look like?
Watch 1000s of people in Syracuse get vaccinated in a day (video)
Complete coronavirus coverage on syracuse.com
Contact Kevin Tampone anytime: Email | Twitter | Facebook | 315-282-8598
___
(c)2021 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y.
Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.