Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Cloudy and windy with rain ending for the afternoon. Morning high of 68F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.