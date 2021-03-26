New York State has loosened some of its Covid-19 related restrictions on nursing home visits so that they align with federal guidelines, and Michelle Layer — whose elderly father is a resident at Harris Hill Nursing Facility, a Covid-19 only facility — could not be more thrilled.
"I was ready to run over there right now. I literally just left my dad at the window over an hour ago," Layer said, after being apprised of the relaxed rules.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on Thursday announced revised nursing home visitation guidance to align with guidelines that were recently released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
These include exceptions for unvaccinated residents in areas where there is high community spread and lower rates of vaccination among residents. There also are exceptions where there are residents with confirmed Covid-19 infections or those in isolation or quarantine. Nursing homes are still required to adhere to strong infection control practices.
"From the very beginning we've used science and data to find the appropriate balance between protecting our most vulnerable populations in nursing homes and the importance of allowing safe contact with their loved ones," Cuomo said in a statement Thursday.
"We now have three effective vaccines that are leading to significant decreases in long term care Covid cases and a robust staff testing system to limit community spread from entering a facility. Now is an appropriate time to take the next step and safely reconnect this community with their families," he added.
Most exciting to Layer is that the new guidelines allow for physical contact between visitors and nursing home residents, as long as the resident is fully vaccinated and he or she chooses to have close contact, including touching, with the visitor while wearing a well-fitting face mask and performing hand hygiene before and after.
Regardless, visitors are, otherwise, required to physically distance from other residents and staff in the facility.
"I'm thrilled, because what they're finally doing is following the science. The science in this area has never been one case is an outbreak, but that's what the nursing home has been taking it as, and I've been trying to fight against the governor and the government on this for a very long time," Layer said.
Under the new guidelines, nursing home visitations can be conducted through a variety of means based on a facility's structure and residents' needs. Visits can be conducted in resident rooms, dedicated visitation spaces or outdoors. They can also be conducted for circumstances beyond compassionate care situations.
Regardless of how the visitations are conducted, nursing homes will still be required to screen all who enter their facilities for signs and symptoms of Covid-19 by means of temperature checks. Staff will also question visitors about signs or symptoms of the virus.
Prospective visitors who have had close contact with someone infected with the Covid-19 virus within the past 14 days must be denied access regardless of the visitor's vaccination status.
Good hand hygiene, preferably with the use of an alcohol-based hand rub, is required, as are the use of masks covering the nose and mouth, and the practicing of at least 6 feet of social distancing between people.
Nursing homes are expected to post instructional signage throughout their facilities and provide proper visitor education on Covid-19 signs and symptoms, infection control precautions and other applicable facility practices. They are also required to conduct regular cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces that are touched with high frequency, as well as surfaces in designated visitation areas after each visit.
Facilities must also ensure appropriate staff use of personal protective equipment, conduct effective cohorting of residents, such as providing separate areas dedicated to Covid-19 care and provide regular Covid-19 testing of residents and staff.
Layer said she has no problem with the longstanding protocols aimed at preventing spread of the virus, but wonders why it took so long to provide reasonable relief to the most vulnerable population and their families.
"My dad has been lonely for 14 months, and this couldn't be better for me. I am so excited," she said.
According to the governor's office, the number of positive cases in nursing homes has decreased more than 80% since peaking in mid-January during a second Covid post-holiday surge.
The state Health Department strongly recommends that all facilities offer testing for visitors as Covid-19 is still present in communities statewide.
Compassionate care visits, which had previously been allowed in all facilities at all times, will continue under this new guidance.
"We understand the emotional toll that this community has experienced by being separated from their loved ones during a particularly challenging year," said Zucker. "We're confident that these facilities can continue strong infection control practices that will allow for the safe visitation they have dearly missed."
The new guidance replaces the Feb. 23 recommendations, which required nursing homes to be free of the Covid-19 virus for 14 days, and the Nov. 24 holiday guidance. State Health Department officials added that each facility is required to have appropriate policies and procedures in place to address infection control and prevention during and after visits and outings.
