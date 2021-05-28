ALBANY — New Yorkers suffering symptoms after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are now entitled to paid sick time while recovering, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Thursday.
Cuomo, who has been attempting a number of incentives to increase vaccination rates, also announced that anyone with proof of COVID-19 vaccination will receive free entry to the opening day at Saratoga Race Course. The New York Racing Association will provide the free entry on July 15 to residents fully vaccinated and demonstrating that status through the state's Excelsior Pass program.
Attendees can also present alternate forms of proof of vaccination, including their U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, to redeem the free admission. Tickets go on sale June 9.
On the paid sick leave, Cuomo cited a study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which found that 48 percent of the unvaccinated fear they might miss work due to side effects from vaccination. The people citing that concern were disproportionately Hispanic and Black, the study found.
Cuomo said that in reality there were "very limited" side effects, though in some cases, flu-like symptoms occur. But since the fear broadly exists, Cuomo said, the state Department of Labor is issuing an order informing employers that vaccine-related illness are covered by the state's paid sick leave law.
In April 2020, Cuomo signed a law requiring employers with five or more employees or net income of more than $1 million to provide paid sick leave to employees, and employers with fewer than five employees and a net income of $1 million or less to provide unpaid sick leave to employees.
New York already required employers to provide four hours of paid time off to account for employees' vaccination appointments.
Sixty-four percent of New Yorkers have gotten one dose of vaccine, and 55.8 percent are fully vaccinated. But the rate of vaccinations has slowed.
"We're in the 'red zone,'" Cuomo said, using a football analogy. "Every yard, we have to fight for."
Last summer, no fans were allowed inside Saratoga Race Course for the 40-day meet because of the coronavirus pandemic. When the season starts on July 15, Saratoga will re-open to the public at near full capacity.
"NYRA thanks Gov. Cuomo for the opportunity to welcome fans back to Saratoga Race Course for what is sure to be an unforgettable summer at the Spa," NYRA president and CEO Dave O'Rourke said in a statement. "Thanks to the progress made in New York against COVID-19, the 2021 summer meet will be a 40-day celebration of all that makes Saratoga so special."
In order to re-open at near full capacity, NYRA will designate most sections for those with proof of vaccination. A negative COVID test will not enable a person to get admission to the track.
Following opening day, general admission will cost $7 and clubhouse admission $10 for fully vaccinated fans. Season and weekly ticket plans for reserved seats in the clubhouse, grandstand, The Stretch and Fourstardave Bar will go on sale June 9 at NYRA.com. Season passes, which are valid for vaccinated fans only, will also go on sale then ($50 grandstand, $75 clubhouse).
Individual tickets and tickets for other areas of the track, including dining, will go on sale at a later date.
Areas that will be reserved exclusively for those with proof of vaccination will be the backyard picnic area, the 1863 Club, the Stretch, Turf Terrace and Porch in addition to most of the stadium seats within the grandstand.
A limited number of seating areas will be available for non-vaccinated fans. They will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear facial covering at all times while inside the track.
Those under the age of 16 will be allowed to accompany fully vaccinated adults anywhere throughout the track. If not with a fully vaccinated adult, people under 16 will be required to stay within the non-vaccinated areas.
