ALBANY — A bipartisan chorus is calling for an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, but it remains unclear who would conduct such a probe — and how insulated it would be from his administration.
The chorus grew louder Thursday, a day after a former aide to the governor published an essay alleging the governor kissed her in his office without her consent and had engaged in a pattern of harassment — allegations the governor's office has denied.
Steven M. Cohen, a longtime aide and loyalist to Cuomo, spoke to the media on the governor's behalf Thursday morning as Cuomo remained silent. He has not conducted a press conference in several days, despite having one on his schedule Wednesday.
While Cohen's conference call — ostensibly intended to defend the administration's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes — was hosted through the governor's normal number and promoted by his press office, the governor did not take part. Cohen avoided providing a detailed response to the claims by Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development official in Cuomo's administration who this week alleged that Cuomo had routinely commented on her appearance and touched her arms, back and legs, once asked her to play strip poker on a private plane, and kissed her without consent in his New York City office in 2018.
"That really is beyond the scope of what I'm addressing today," Cohen said several times when asked about Boylan's claims.
Cohen is the head of the Empire State Development Corporation, where Boylan worked before he took the top job. A reporter asked whether Cohen planned to investigate Boylan's claims as a human resources issue within the office. Cohen said the only investigation he knew of was related to Boylan's own conduct, an allusion to allegations of workplace harassment against Boylan that led to her departure from the job, the AP reported.
"I have never seen anything of the like of what Ms. Boylan has described" as Cuomo's behavior to her, Cohen said.
He added that he has known the governor for more than 30 years and that Cuomo's conduct in Cohen's presence has always been "appropriate."
"Not that it's always fun-loving and a good time," he said, "but it has always been appropriate, and he pushes to get results. And I think those results are obvious to everyone."
Cuomo's press secretary Caitlin Girouard released a statement denying Boylan's allegations on Wednesday. She provided documents that sought to cast doubt on Boylan's description of the private plane ride where she said Cuomo asked about playing strip poker, with other passengers aboard the plane saying the conversation did not occur.
Meanwhile, Boylan's essay has stoked national attention. Republicans were quick to jump on the story, calling for investigation or even Cuomo's resignation, and outside groups and other Democrats began weighing in as well.
"Allegations of inappropriate behavior in any workplace are deeply troubling and should be addressed. We call on the Cuomo administration to conduct a full and independent investigation into these claims immediately," said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time's Up Foundation, a charity that focuses on combating workplace harassment and was founded in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki answered several questions about Cuomo during her Thursday briefing, saying that President Joseph R. Biden's focus is on COVID-19 response.
"The president has been consistent in his position: When a person comes forward, they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect," Psaki said. "Their voice should be heard and not silenced and any allegations should be reviewed." Biden has in the past apologized for touching women in ways they said violated their personal boundaries.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — who has spoken out for years against workplace sexual harassment and was the first Democrat who called for former U.S. Sen. Al Franken's resignation when he faced harassment allegations — said in a Thursday press call that she had not yet read Boylan's essay but had seen news reports about it.
"These allegations are serious and deeply concerning and anyone has a right to come forward to be heard and to have allegations be investigated. Gov. Cuomo also has a right to be heard and he has come forward and has denied these allegations, but ultimately the decision will be up to the state Legislature," Gillibrand said. "It's not something that we as society have dealt with well, so in areas where I have a say and where I have oversight responsibility I have tried very hard to create accountability and transparency in these kinds of cases."
U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, said he believes "we must honor our commitments to due process, and so it is my most fervent hope that this matter will be fully reviewed, the participants heard and respected, and that the truth will be brought to light whatever it may be."
But despite calls for investigations from members of both parties and outside observers, it's unclear what person, legislative body or board might conduct an investigation of Boylan's allegations.
The state Joint Commission on Public Ethics, which is tasked with investigating violations of state Public Officer's Law, is effectively controlled by Cuomo appointees, as the Times Union has reported, and Cuomo previously quashed an ostensibly independent investigative body, the Moreland Commission to Investigate Public Corruption, when its work began encroaching into his administration and the dealings of top legislative leaders.
U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-Staten Island, who has previously called for Cuomo's resignation over his handling of nursing home issues, said "JCOPE must investigate and Cuomo appointees should recuse themselves so it is truly independent."
An independent investigation could potentially be done by a special prosecutor, a bipartisan legislative panel, the state attorney general's office or the Albany County district attorney's office.
Five Republican state senators — all women — penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James late Wednesday saying that Cuomo's alleged actions "are not only grossly inappropriate — they are also potentially criminal in nature." They called for a special prosecutor to investigate the claims. The attorney general's office has not responded.
GOP House members Elise Stefanik, Tom Reed and Lee Zeldin released harsh statements calling for Cuomo to be held accountable, with Stefanik saying he should resign. Cuomo's 2018 gubernatorial opponent, Dutchess County Executive Marc J. Molinaro, used a fundraising email Thursday to denounce what he said is Cuomo's "abuse of power, his silencing and devaluing women in the workplace. " The bottom of the missive encouraged donors to "help hold Cuomo accountable."
All four are among the potential contenders that GOP insiders believe could be exploring runs for governor against Cuomo in 2022.
___
(c)2021 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.