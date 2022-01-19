Five months after his resignation, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo still has more than $16.4 million in available campaign cash, according to a Board of Elections filing released Tuesday evening.
Over the six months since mid-July, Cuomo spent $2.1 million and raised $224,000.
The remaining campaign cash — built up during a decade as New York's most powerful elected official — will likely fuel continued speculation about whether Cuomo will again run for office.
Cuomo has faced investigations in recent months, which have been the primary drain on a prior balance of $18.2 million six months ago. Since then, Cuomo spent nearly $900,000 on the law firm of attorney Rita Glavin, a former federal prosecutor who has taken the leading role in Cuomo's attacks against the credibility of the Aug. 3 state attorney general's report that found Cuomo sexually harassed or acted inappropriately with 11 women. Cuomo's campaign also paid $800,000 to Sullivan & Cromwell, another firm that represented Cuomo in the harassment probe.
After the report was issued by state Attorney General Letitia James, large donations from Albany interest groups dried up. But after his Aug. 10 resignation announcement, Cuomo received hundreds of small donations, many $100 or less. Cuomo had built a national audience through televised briefings early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who as the former lieutenant governor succeeded Cuomo in August, has raised $21.6 million since August, which her campaign called the "largest contribution total for any single filing period" in New York history.
One Hochul challenger for governor running to her political left, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, reported raising only $222,000 and has $189,000 in remaining cash. The filing raises questions about Williams' viability in the race, but on the other hand, he wouldn't have to give up his current job to run in the June Democratic primary for governor.
That's not the case with U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, a Democrat running for governor who would have to give up his congressional seat if he stays in the race and lands on the Democratic primary ballot for governor. According to the New York Post, Suozzi has over $5 million to spend and raised $3.3 million since formally launching his bid in late November. He has also transferred $2.1 million from a congressional account.
Joshua Solomon contributed reporting.