Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will not testify in his ongoing murder trial, he told the judge presiding the case Thursday morning.
Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s fatal arrest last spring, spoke briefly in the courtroom and said he has decided to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson and Judge Peter Cahill repeatedly asked Chauvin if he had carefully considered his rights and whether that was his final decision.
“It is, your honor,” he told the judge.
The announcement comes as the defense prepares to rest its case after two days of witness testimony. Prosecutors spent about two weeks presenting its case, with more than three dozen witnesses, but they indicated Thursday they planned to bring at least one rebuttal witness.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
