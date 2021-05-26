Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.